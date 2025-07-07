Guardians vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 7
The Houston Astros swept the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend and are flying into the All-Star break, moving to 20 games over .500 in the 2025 season.
Houston is 8-2 in its last 10 games, and it’s not a surprise that the AL West-leader is favored at home on Monday against a struggling Cleveland Guardians team.
Cleveland ranks in the bottom five in MLB in several offensive categories, and it enters this game on a 10-game losing streak to fall to eight games under .500 in 2025.
That has pushed the Guardians way out of the wild card race in the American League, and they’ll turn to righty Tanner Bibee to hopefully stop the bleeding on Monday.
Despite Bibee being on the mound, oddsmakers have set Houston as a sizable favorite at home in this series opener.
Guardians vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Guardians +1.5 (-167)
- Astros -1.5 (+137)
Moneyline
- Guardians: +134
- Astros: -164
Total
- 7.5 (Over +101/Under -123)
Guardians vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Tanner Bibee (4-9, 4.20 ERA)
- Houston: Colton Gordon (3-1, 4.37 ERA)
Guardians vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 7
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, CLEG
- Guardians record: 40-48
- Astros record: 55-35
Guardians vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets
Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+350)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Ramirez could break out of his slump tonight:
Ramirez has struggled at the dish as of late, hitting just .198 over the last 28 days, but I’m going to buy low on him against the Houston Astros and lefty Colton Gordon.
Gordon has allowed nine home runs in nine appearances in the 2025 season, posting a 4.37 ERA in the process.
Ramirez’s batting average and OPS are significantly higher against left-handed pitching this season, as he’s hitting .344 with a .872 OPS and two homers against southpaws.
This could be a perfect spot for him to get back on track, and with oddsmakers moving him all the way down to +350 to hit a homer, I think it’s worth the risk even though he’s been slumping as of late.
Guardians vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Gordon posted a 5.95 ERA in May, but he’s really turned things around over his last five starts, allowing just nine earned runs in over 25 innings of work (3.16 ERA).
Houston is 4-1 in those games, and the Astros have been rolling over the last several weeks, going 29-10 over their last 39 games.
Meanwhile, the Guardians’ season has fallen off a cliff with this 10-game skid, and Bibee’s struggles have been right in the middle of it.
The righty has led the team to a 1-5 record in his last six starts, posting a 4.79 ERA during that stretch. He has two outings where he allowed five earned runs over his last six starts, and overall, the Guardians have struggled with him on the mound, going 7-10.
Since Cleveland is a bottom-five team in runs scored, OPS, and batting average, I have a hard time backing it to get enough run support to beat this Houston team.
I’ll take the Astros to win this series opener on Monday.
Pick: Astros Moneyline (-164 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.