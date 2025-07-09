Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Astros to Beat Guardians)
We only have five days left of MLB action to bet on before we have to take a pause for the All-Star Break.
Let's do our best to take advantage and place a few bets for Wednesday night's action. As always, I have three bets locked in, including a bet on the Astros to beat the Guardians in an American League showdown.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Mets -148 vs. Orioles via FanDuel
- Astros -140 vs. Guardians via BetMGM
- Athletics F5 ML (-112) via FanDuel
Mets vs. Orioles Prediction
The Baltimore Orioles have struggled against left-handed pitchers all season, ranking second-last in OPS against lefties at .617 while batting just .222 against them. That's bad news for them tonight as they host the New York Mets, who will be starting a left-handed pitcher in David Peterson, who has a solid 3.18 ERA on the season.
I'll back the Mets to take care of business as road favorites tonight.
Pick: Mets -148
Guardians vs. Astros Prediction
The Cleveland Guardians continue to be the coldest offense in baseball, yet the oddsmakers have yet to adjust their odds to reflect this. They're batting just .201 over the past 30 days while also ranking dead last in OPS at .607. Tonight, they have to take on the Astros, who lead the Majors in OPS in that same time frame at .822.
In a game that features the hottest offense against the coldest, I'm not going to hesitate to bet the Astros as only -140 home favorites.
Pick: Astros -140
Braves vs. Athletics Prediction
Any time Bryce Elder gets a start for the Atlanta Braves, I have to find a way to bet against him. He has a 5.92 ERA on the season, and now he has to pitch in a hitter-friendly ballpark when the Braves hit the road to take on the Athletics.
I still don't trust the Athletics' bullpen, so one way we can work around that is to bet on the Athletics to be leading at the end of the first five innings. Mitch Spencer (4.06 ERA) of the Athletics is the superior of the two starting pitchers.
It's also worth noting the Athletics rank 22nd in OPS over the past 30 days, while the Braves rank just 24th.
Pick: Athletics F5 ML (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
