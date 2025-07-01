Guardians vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 1
The Chicago Cubs lead a crowded National League halfway through the MLB season. At 49-35, they hold a two-game lead against the Milwaukee Brewers but the 47-39 St. Louis Cardinals and the 44-41 Cincinnati Reds aren't far off.
On Tuesday, they'll begin an interleague series against the 40-42 Cleveland Guardians who are likely out of the mix in the American League Central, but they can still grab a wild card spot with a strong second half to the 2025 campaign.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interleague opener.
Guardians vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Guardians +1.5 (-140)
- Cubs -1.5 (+115)
Moneyline
- Guardians +155
- Cubs -185
Total
- Over 8 (-105)
- Under 8 (-115)
Guardians vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Gavin Williams, RHP (5-3, 3.68 ERA)
- Chicago: Matthew Boyd, LHP (7-3, 2.65 ERA)
Guardians vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 1
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Guardians TV Presented by Progressive, TBS
- Guardians Record: 40-42
- Cubs Record: 49-35
Guardians vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Matthew Boyd UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+105) via BetMGM
The Guardians have struggled against left-handed pitchers this season, batting just .220 against them with an OPS of .614, the second lowest OPS against lefties amongst all Major League lineups. I'll try to take advantage of that by betting the UNDER 4.5 hits allowed by the Cubs starter, Matthew Boyd, who happens to be a lefty. He hasn't allowed more than three hits in three straight starts. Let's bet on him having another strong start tonight.
Guardians vs. Cub Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the Cubs to win big tonight:
This is a lopsided affair, and I have no problem taking the -1.5 run line on the Cubs. The Guardians rank dead last in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days at .609, batting just .207 in that stretch. They've been especially bad against lefties this season, ranking 29th in OPS and batting just .220 against left-handed starters this season.
The Cubs' bats are red-hot, ranking third in OPS (.838) over the past two weeks. All signs point to them steamrolling the Guardians in this interleague showdown.
Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+115)
