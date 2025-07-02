Guardians vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 2
The Chicago Cubs took care of business on Tuesday night, beating the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 5-2 to hand them their fifth-straight loss. The Guardians need to crank things up in a hurry if they want to get back in the playoff race.
Can they pull off the upset in the second game of their three-game set on Wednesday night? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Guardians vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Guardians +1.5 (-146)
- Cubs -1.5 (+122)
Moneyline
- Guardians +136
- Cubs -162
Total
- Over 8 (-115)
- Under 8 (-105)
Guardians vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Tanner Bibee, RHP (4-8, 3.90 ERA)
- Chicago: Shota Imanaga, RHP (4-2, 2.54 ERA)
Guardians vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm betting on the Cubs' pitcher to go over his strikeout total:
The Cleveland Guardians have struggled in the strikeout department of late, striking out on 25.4% of plate appearances over the past 30 days, which is the second-highest mark in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face Shota Imanaga of the Cubs, who I'm willing to bank on having a strong second performance after missing almost two months to injury. In his first start back, he threw 5.0 shutout innings, but only struck out three. I expect those strikeout numbers to see a boost in his second start back tonight.
Guardians vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
I bet against the Guardians last night and was successful, and I see no reason why I'd switch things up tonight. Cleveland's offense has been atrocious of late. Over the past 30 days, the Guardians rank dead last amongst all teams in both batting average (.204) and OPS (.598).
Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, and he has struggled a bit of late, sporting an ERA of 4.42 and a record of 0-4 over his last six starts.
With no offense and a struggling pitcher, the Cubs should make easy work of the Guardians again tonight.
Pick: Cubs -162 (via FanDuel)
