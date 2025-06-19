Guardians vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 19
The San Francisco Giants have dropped four games in a row and are looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday afternoon.
Luckily for the Giants, who are now 4.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, they’ll have their ace on the mound in Logan Webb in this series finale.
Cleveland will counter with Gavin Williams, who enters Thursday’s matchup with a 3.89 ERA in 14 outings.
The Guardians have jumped the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central standings, but they’re still nine games back of the MLB’s top team record wise – the AL Central leading Detroit Tigers.
Can the Guardians narrow that gap with another road win on Thursday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this series finale.
Guardians vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Guardians +1.5 (-150)
- Giants -1.5 (+123)
Moneyline
- Guardians: +148
- Giants: -181
Total
- 7.5 (Over -101/Under -120)
Guardians vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.89 ERA)
- San Francisco: Logan Webb (6-5, 2.58 ERA)
Guardians vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 19
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-BA, CLEG
- Guardians record: 37-35
- Giants record: 41-33
Guardians vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet
- Gavin Williams OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+125)
So far this season, Williams has six starts where he’s allowed three or more walks, and he’s allowed 39 free passes in 69.1 innings of work.
Per Statcast, Williams ranks in the sixth percentile in walk percentage in 2025, and he has a tough matchup against the Giants on Thursday. San Francisco has drawn the fifth-most walks of any team in MLB, and it just added Rafael Devers (57 walks this season) to its lineup. Devers was leading the AL in walks before he was traded by Boston.
Williams is an easy fade candidate in this matchup, especially since bettors can look forward to the +125 payout if this prop does hit.
Guardians vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
San Francisco is just 8-7 in Webb’s starts this season, but the righty has been lights out for basically all of the 2025 campaign.
Webb has an expected ERA of 2.86 (86th percentile in MLB), and he ranks in the 80th percentile or higher in strikeout percentage, walk percentage, whiff percentage, barrel percentage and ground ball percentage.
In his 15 starts, he’s allowed more than three earned runs just once, constantly keeping the Giants in games. Plus, San Francisco has a solid bullpen (No. 1 in ERA at 2.60) backing him up.
As for the Guardians, they’re 7-7 in Williams’ outings, but the righty has an expected ERA in the 26th percentile (4.54) this season.
I think the Giants’ offense will be able to get going against him, and backing Webb is one of the safer moves in baseball given his consistency.
Pick: Giants Moneyline (-181 at DraftKings)
