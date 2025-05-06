Guardians vs. Nationals Game 1 Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 6
A little doubleheader action on a Tuesday?
After a postponement on Monday, the Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians will play a pair of games on Tuesday, starting with a 3:35 p.m. EST start for the first game.
Oddsmakers have set the Guardians as slight favorites in this opener with Luis Ortiz on the mound against Jake Irving.
Cleveland is in the process of making a push for the top spot in the AL Central, sitting 1.5 games back of the Detroit Tigers entering Tuesday’s action. The Tigers are playing the Colorado Rockies – who have just six wins this season – so the Guardians need at least one win in this doubleheader to keep themselves in the mix for first in the division.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this afternoon's matchup.
Guardians vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Guardians -1.5 (+130)
- Nationals +1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- Guardians: -125
- Nationals: +105
Total
- 9 (Over -110/Under -110)
Guardians vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Luis Ortiz (2-3, 4.78 ERA)
- Washington: Jake Irvin (2-1, 4.01 ERA)
Guardians vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 6
- Time: 3:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN2, CLEG
- Guardians record: 20-14
- Nationals record: 16-19
Guardians vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets
Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+310)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Jose Ramirez is worth a look in the opening game of this doubleheader:
Guardians star Jose Ramirez has five home runs in the 2025 season, hitting four of them against right-handed pitching while posting a .706 OPS. While Ramirez has actually fared better against lefties in 2025, I think he’s in a solid spot to go deep in Game 1 of this doubleheader.
Washington is starting righty Jake Irvin, who has allowed eight home runs in seven starts despite a respectable 4.01 ERA.
The Nationals also have one of the worst bullpens in MLB, posting a 6.55 ERA while allowing 13 homers this season. Ramirez is one of many Guardians to consider in this market on Tuesday.
Guardians vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
I’m buying Cleveland in the first game of this doubleheader, as Irvin’s advanced numbers aren’t nearly as good as his 4.01 ERA.
This season, Irving has a 4.81 Fielding Independent Pitching, and he ranks in the 22nd percentile in expected ERA and 16th percentile in expected batting average against. He’s given up a ton of long balls, and Washington is just 3-4 in his seven outings.
Ortiz did get rocked in his first outing of the season, allowing seven runs, but he’s been solid since, lowering his ERA to 4.78 and his FIP to 3.95. Ortiz is in just the 30th percentile in expected ERA, per Statcast, but he has generated a ton of strikeouts, ranking in the 72nd percentile in strikeout percentage and 80th percentile in whiff percentage.
The issue in this game is the bullpen discrepancy, as Washington is 29th in the league in bullpen ERA (6.55) this season.
I lean with Ortiz as the better starter this season, and with a much better ‘pen backing him, I’ll take Cleveland to take Game 1.
Pick: Guardians Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
