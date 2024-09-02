Guardians vs. Royals Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Sept. 2 (Can KC Snap Streak?)
The Kansas City Royals have dropped five games in a row, pushing them to the No. 3 spot in the AL Central, but they have a chance to make up some ground on the division-leading Cleveland Guardians in their series starting on Monday.
Kansas City took three of four games from the Guardians last week, and now it is at home and in desperate need of a bounce-back series after getting swept by the Houston Astros over the weekend.
Cleveland has been about a .500 team on the road this season, and it is relying on youngster Gavin Williams in Game 1. Williams the Guardians lost to the Royals in his start against them last week.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this AL Central battle.
Guardians vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Guardians -1.5 (+154)
- Royals +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Guardians: -110
- Royals: -110
Total
- 8 (Over -102/Under -118)
Guardians vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Gavin Williams (2-7, 4.99 ERA)
- Kansas City: Michael Wacha (11-6, 3.50 ERA)
Guardians vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 2
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes
- Guardians record: 78-59
- Royals record: 75-63
Guardians vs. Royals Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Guardians
Jose Ramirez: A six-time All-Star, Ramirez is having a great 2024 season, hitting .275 with 34 homers and 105 runs batted in. He picked up five hits over a four-game stretch against the Royals last week.
Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr.: An MVP candidate, Witt is hitting .340 on the season and reached the 30-homer threshold over the weekend. The star shortstop is the first player to ever have back-to-back 30 homer seasons, and he’s three stolen bases away from a 30-30 campaign in 2024.
Guardians vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
This is one of my favorite bets in Major League Baseball on Monday, and I broke it down in today’s Walk-Off Wagers for SI Betting:
There are several reasons to worry about the Royals on this five-game skid, but I’m choosing to back them at home where they are 13 games over .500 on the season.
Kansas City is relying on Michael Wacha, who was beat by Cleveland on Aug. 28, but has led the team to a 14-10 record in his 24 starts this season. He takes on Gavin Williams (4.99 ERA) who has led the Guardians to just a 3-8 record in his outings.
Cleveland has rebuilt a solid lead in the AL Central, but it is just one game above .500 on the road this season, a concerning sign going into a tough road environment in K.C.
Since returning from the injured list in June, Wacha has been great, lowering his ERA From 4.24 to 3.50 while leading the Royals to a 9-3 record over 12 starts.
I’ll buy low on the Royals in a pick’em scenario at home.
Pick: Royals Moneyline (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.