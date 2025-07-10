Guardians vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 10
It’s a duel between two underconfident clubs on Wednesday as the Guardians take on the White Sox in South Chicago. Cleveland has won only two of their last 10 games and sit second-worst in the AL Central while the White Sox are behind them, 27 ½ games behind first.
Logan Allen (3-6, 4.55 ERA) has had a tough season, allowing 42 runs in 84 innings with opponents hitting hard against him. Jonathan Cannon (3-5, 4.63 ERA) opposes him having also faced challenges pitching, giving up 37 runs in 72 innings while opponents consistently make hard contact.
Let’s dive into a couple of angles to make this morose matchup more inviting.
Guardians vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Guardians -1.5 (+126)
- White Sox +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline
- Guardians (-130)
- White Sox (+110)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-108)
- Under 8.5 (-112)
Guardians vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- Guardians: Logan Allen (5-7, 4.07 ERA)
- White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (3-7, 4.50 ERA)
Guardians vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025
- Time: Rate Field
- Venue: 7:40 p.m. ET
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Guardians TV
- Guardians Record: 43-48
- White Sox Record: 31-62
Guardians vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Ramirez Home Run (+300 at FanDuel)
No sense in fading the hot hand. Ramirez is the only hot entity in this matchup, so I’m happy to take the longshot value on him to go long for the fourth straight game against the likes of the White Sox pitching staff.
There’s nothing sexy in Jonathan Cannon’s advanced metrics as he reflects ice-cold contact numbers, sitting in the bottom 15 percentile in hard hit rare and allowing a .466 xSLG. His HR/9 has crept up to 1.38 this season, so let’s take one of the game’s most aggressive hitters to keep the streak alive on Thursday.
Guardians vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
The Guardians have their flaws, and yes, Allen is far from dominant, but you know the rule by now: we don’t back the White Sox. Fading this team has been profitable for three straight years, and there’s no compelling reason to stop on Thursday. Cannon’s profile is nothing special, carrying a 1.46 WHIP, and .274 opponent batting average into this matchup. He’s allowed five earned runs in two of his last four starts and couldn’t make it past the third inning in either.
Even when he’s been decent, it’s come in softer spots like Colorado — not exactly a high bar.
Meanwhile, Allen’s fastball barely cracks 91 mph and the strikeout numbers are mediocre, but he’s started to find a rhythm, going at least six innings in four of his last six starts and allowing three or fewer earned runs in each of his last five.
Allen also tossed 4.2 scoreless innings against this White Sox team earlier this season, and Chicago has the third-highest strikeout rate against lefties. Neither offense is elite, but Cleveland owns the best hitters on the diamond in Ramírez and Kwan, and they’re facing a pitcher who’s been giving it up to lefties all year.
Pick: Guardians (-130 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.