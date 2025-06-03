Guardians vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 3
Tuesday’s MLB action features a rematch of last season’s ALCS, as the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians for a nationally televised game on TBS.
New York has won seven of its last 10 games to open up a 5.5-game lead in the AL East while the Guardians are currently trailing the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central division, although they are six games over .500.
Lefty Carlos Rodon (2.60 ERA) will look to build on his strong start to the season for the Yankees against Cleveland’s righty Tanner Bibee (3.86 ERA). Both of these starters actually led their squads to wins in an earlier meeting between these AL powerhouses.
So, who has the edge on Tuesday night?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this series opener.
Guardians vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Guardians +1.5 (-125)
- Yankees -1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Guardians: +170
- Yankees: -205
Total
- 8 (Over -108/Under -112)
Guardians vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Tanner Bibee (4-5, 3.86 ERA)
- New York: Carlos Rodon (7-3, 2.60 ERA)
Guardians vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 3
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Guardians record: 32-26
- Yankees record: 36-22
Guardians vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+170)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Judge is worth a look against Bibee and the Guardians:
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night, and they’re facing a familiar arm in Cleveland righty Tanner Bibee.
Judge has dominated in this matchup in his MLB career, going 3-for-3 with a double off the Guardians starter. Now, I’m betting him to hit his first home run off of Bibee.
So far in 2025, Bibee has a 3.86 ERA, 5.06 Fielding Independent Pitching and has given up 12 homers in 11 starts.
I love Judge – even at this price – to go deep since he’s been on a homer tear as of late. The reigning AL MVP has three homers in his last five games and six in his last 12. Overall, he’s hitting .391 with 21 homers in the 2025 season.
Guardians vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Both of these pitchers have wins under their belt against this opponent this season, but I’m having a hard time trusting Bibee, who has an expected ERA of 3.94 this season.
The Guardians righty has four starts where he’s given up four or more earned runs, and his FIP (5.06) isn’t a sign that he’s going to see much positive regression going forward. Plus, the New York lineup is one of the best in baseball, ranking second in OPS, third in runs scored and first in wRC+.
On the pitching side for the Yanks, Rodon has been lights out in 2025, posting a 2.60 ERA. He’s allowed just five total runs over his last five starts and threw seven innings of four-hit, one run (unearned) ball against Cleveland earlier this season.
The Yankees are 7-5 in Rodon’s starts, and the lefty has an insanely impressive 0.94 WHIP, keeping runners off the basepaths at all costs.
I’ll trust him to lead New York to another win on Tuesday night.
Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
