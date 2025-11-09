Is Harold Fannin Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Jets)
Cleveland Browns rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury.
However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Fanning is trending towards playing on Sunday, a good sign for the Cleveland offense.
Fannin has been one of the more reliable options in the passing game for the Browns this season, catching 38 of his 51 targets for 352 yards and two scores. He had six catches for 62 yards and a score in his last game, and he's been targeted at least four times in every game in the 2025 season.
That gives Fannin a pretty solid floor when it comes to the prop market, although bettors may want to exercise caution with the rookie since he's dealing with a soft-tissue injury.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Browns' tight ends in Week 10 against the Jets.
Best Browns Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
David Njoku Anytime TD (+270)
Even though Fannin is trending towards playing, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is leaning with Njoku as his favorite prop target in this game. Should Fannin be limited -- or exit early -- because of his hamstring injury, Njoku could end up as the No. 1 option in this Cleveland passing game:
The Jets have been one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to defending tight ends, allowing the second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. That should make Njoku a solid touchdown bet at +270 odds.
This logic should apply to Fannin as well, so both tight ends may be worth a look in the prop market after New York gutted its defense at the trade deadline.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.