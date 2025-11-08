Browns vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10
The New York Jets were sellers at the NFL trade deadline, shipping out two of their best defensive players, Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. As a result, they're now set as home underdogs to the lowly Browns in Week 10.
You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three player prop bets.
Browns vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jerry Jeudy OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards (-112) via DraftKings
- Breece Hall UNDER 68.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- David Njoku Anytime Touchdown (+270) via DraftKings
Jerry Jeudy OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I gave out Jerry Jeudy as my No. 10 prop bet for Week 10:
The first beneficiary of the Sauce Gardner trade is going to be Jerry Jeudy of the Cleveland Browns, who now has a far easier matchup ahead of him when the Browns face the Jets in Week 10 action. The Jets' defense already ranked 27th in opponent dropback EPA, so now, with their best cornerback in Indianapolis, Jeudy should be set up to have a big performance.
Breece Hall UNDER 68.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Cleveland Browns have been one of the best run defenses in the NFL this season, ranking second in opponent rush EPA and first in opponent rush success rate. They've also allowed just 3.6 yards per carry. That's going to make this hard for Breece Hall, who remains one of the only good players left on the team. I expect the Browns to stack the box and force the Jets to try to throw the ball.
David Njoku Anytime Touchdown (+270)
The Jets have been one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to defending tight ends, allowing the second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. That should make Njoku a solid touchdown bet at +270 odds.
