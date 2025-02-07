Harrison Butker, Jake Elliott Best Kicking Props for Super Bowl 59
Everyone is talking about the offenses and defenses ahead of Super Bowl 59, but don't forget about the third aspect of a football game; special teams.
The two kickers, Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott could both play a significant role in the outcome of the big game. We can also target them in the betting market. If you want to get in on that action, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down my best bet for both kickers ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
Super Bowl 59 Kicker Prop Bets
- Harrison Butker OVER 1.5 Field Goals Made (-145)
- Jake Elliott UNDER 1.5 Field Goals Made (-138)
Harrison Butker OVER 1.5 Field Goals Made (-145)
The Eagles have had one of the best red zone defenses in the NFL this season, keeping their opponents out of the end zone on 48.28% of their red zone trips against them. If that holds up against a Chiefs offense that ranks 22nd in red zone touchdown percentage (53.95%), we could see Butker's name called a few times on Super Bowl Sunday.
Jake Elliott UNDER 1.5 Field Goals Made (-138)
Jake Elliott to go UNDER his field goals made prop of 1.5 is listed in my article, "59 Bets for Super Bowl 59":
The Eagles simply can't trust Jake Elliott in this game. He made just 77.8% of field goals in the regular season, is 1-of-6 from 50+ yards, and missed a field goal in the NFC Championship against the Commanders. Their lack of faith in their kicker in a big game may lead to the Eagles going for it on fourth down more often than they'd like. Even if they do trot out Elliott, I wouldn't be surprised if he misses a field goal or two.
