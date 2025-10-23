Is Hassan Haskins Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Chargers)
The injuries keep coming for the Los Angeles Chargers' backfield.
Running back Najee Harris is out for the season with a torn Achilles, rookie Omarion Hampton is on injured reserve with an ankle injury and now backup Hassan Haskins has been ruled out with a hamstring injury for Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.
That leaves Kimani Vidal and veteran Nyheim Hines as the primary options in the Chargers' backfield on Thursday night.
Vidal has been the leader in the backfield since Hampton went down, playing over 64 percent of the snaps in back-to-back games. However, Haskins still had a role, carrying the ball 12 times over the last three games while reeling in four receptions.
With Haskins out, Vidal may operate as a bellcow on Thursday, making him an intriguing target in the prop market.
Best Chargers Prop Bet With Hassan Haskins Out
With Haskins ruled out, Vidal should be in line for a big workload, and he's one of my favorite touchdown scorers for Thursday's matchup:
Kimani Vidal Anytime TD (+140)
The advanced numbers don’t favor the Vikings defense against the run, as they’re 23rd in EPA/Rush and have allowed 4.2 yards per carry in 2025.
I think Chargers running back Kimani Vidal is worth a look in this prop market on Thursday, as he’s played over 64 percent of the snaps for L.A. since Omarion Hampton suffered an injury and was placed on injured reserve.
Vidal is a threat both on the ground and through the air, catching seven of his nine targets in the last two weeks while carrying the ball 27 times. He’s scored once, and he’s worth a look to do so again at this price since he’s the clear leader in this backfield.
