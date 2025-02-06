Hawks' NBA Playoff Odds Tanking Following De'Andre Hunter Trade With Cavs
The Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have agreed to deal that will send De'Andre Hunter to Cleveland in exchange for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two first-round pick swaps.
While this move helps the No. 1-seeded Cavs in their quest for a title, it hasn't helped Atlanta's short-term outlook (this season) and its chances to make the playoffs.
Following the move, the Hawks have dipped to +190 at DraftKings Sportsbook to make the playoffs in the 2024-25 season. Now, the Hawks have worse odds than the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers to make the playoffs this season.
Currently the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Hawks have gone in the tank over their last 10 games, losing nine of them. Some of that has coincided with star forward Jalen Johnson being out of the lineup -- he's now done for the season -- with a shoulder injury.
However, Atlanta is in a tricky situation. The Hawks don't control their draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft due to the original Dejounte Murray trade with San Antonio. So, there is no reason for the Hawks to want to tank even though they just moved off of Hunter.
There are a few ways to look at this deal from Atlanta's perspective. First off, it sold high on Hunter, netting three second-round picks and two swaps. Last season, because of injury issues and subpar play, Hunter was viewed as a negative asset that Atlanta may have to attach a pick to in order to move him.
Now, the Hawks are off the last 2.5 seasons in his four-year, $90 million deal.
In return, the Hawks did get a player that could help them win now in LeVert, who is averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in a reserve role. LeVert is also shooting the ball well (45.3 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3).
For Atlanta, this move gives it more future flexibility financially, and it could keep it in the mix for a play-in spot. However, based on the movement of the Hawks' playoff odds, it seems more likely than not that they'll end up ninth or 10th in the regular season and miss the postseason after the play-in.
It'll be interesting to see if the Hawks look to make some more moves to position themselves for the future ahead of today's deadline.
