Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 27
Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls are off to a 2-0 start in the 2025-26 season, knocking off two potential playoff teams in the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.
Now, they’ll host another playoff hopeful in the Atlanta Hawks, who are just 1-2 so far this season and still finding their footing with a new-look roster.
Despite that, Atlanta enters this game as a slight favorite on the road. Oddsmakers set the Bulls with a rather low win total this season (31.5 or 32.5 depending upon the betting site), so it’s not surprising that they’re a dog against a team that is widely expected to compete for a top-six seed in the East.
There are a bunch of players on the injury report in this game, as Giddey is questionable for Chicago while Jalen Johnson and Kristaps Porzingis are questionable for Atlanta.
Coby White remains out for the Bulls with a calf strain.
With that in mind, how should we bet on these Eastern Conference foes?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Hawks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks -1.5 (-110)
- Bulls +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hawks: -125
- Bulls: +105
Total
- 241.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hawks vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hawks record: 1-2
- Bulls record: 2-0
Hawks vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Nikola Djurisic – out
- Zaccharie Risacher – questionable
- Jalen Johnson – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- Eli John Ndiaye – out
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Josh Giddey – questionable
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Lachlan Olbrich – out
- Coby White – out
Hawks vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tre Jones OVER 6.5 Assists (-139)
This season, Jones is averaging 8.0 assists per game, picking up exactly eight in both of the Bulls’ matchups. He’s played a major starting role with Coby White out, and that could expand on Monday if Giddey (questionable) is ruled out for this matchup.
Jones is averaging 14.0 potential assists per game, and now he’s taking on an Atlanta team that is bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating and points allowed per game through the first week.
I wouldn’t be shocked if the Bulls guard picked up seven or more dimes for the third game in a row.
Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Are the Bulls worth a look as an underdog in this game?
Chicago has won back-to-back games to open the season, and now Atlanta has three key rotation players in Risacher, Johnson and Porzingis all on the injury report. Johnson missed the team’s last game, and Atlanta promptly lost by 17 at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Chicago certainly needs Giddey to play in this matchup, but the Bulls defense has been humming, ranking No. 1 in the league in defensive rating. I don’t expect that to continue for most of the season, but the Bulls could take advantage of a potentially shorthanded Atlanta team in this one.
With Chicago catching points at home, I don’t mind taking the Bulls without both teams a little up in the air with their injury reports.
Pick: Bulls Moneyline (+105 at DraftKings)
