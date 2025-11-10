Hawks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 10
The Atlanta Hawks have been without Trae Young due to a knee injury, but they pulled off an impressive win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday to move to 5-5 in the 2025 season.
Now, the Hawks are set as road underdogs on Monday night against a Los Angeles Clippers team that is just 3-6 and without Kawhi Leonard due to an ankle injury.
The Clippers have lost four games in a row, but they are much better at home (3-3) than on the road (0-3) this season. Can they bounce back against a short-handed Hawks team?
Atlanta is looking to get back in the mix for a top spot in the East, and it’s also looking to show that it’s not entirely dependent on Young to be a successful team.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this interconference clash on Monday night.
Hawks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +4.5 (-102)
- Clippers -4.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +154
- Clippers: -185
Total
- 220.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hawks vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 9
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Hawks record: 5-5
- Clippers record: 3-6
Hawks vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young – out
- Eli John Ndiaye – out
- Nikola Djurisic – out
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker – questionable
- Jalen Johnson – questionable
Clippers Injury Report
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out
- Jordan Miller – questionable
- Bradley Beal – questionable
- Jahmyl Telfort – out
Hawks vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dyson Daniels OVER 5.5 Assists (-146)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Daniels is a great prop target with Trae Young out:
Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels has assumed some of the playmaking responsibility left by Trae Young’s knee injury, and he dished out a career-high 13 assists in an upset win over the Lakers on Saturday.
Daniels is averaging 5.1 assists per game this season, but that number has jumped to 7.0 since Young went down against the Brooklyn Nets. In basically six games without Young (he played just seven minutes against Brooklyn), Daniels has six or more dimes five times, and is averaging 13.3 potential assists per game.
That’s way up from his season average of 10.1 potential assists, and he has a great matchup on Monday against a Los Angeles Clippers team that is 26th in the league in opponent assists per game, allowing 28.3 per night.
I love Daniels at this number on Monday.
Hawks vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
The Clippers have yet to win a game without Kawhi Leonard this season, and they’re just 1-8 against the spread overall – the second worst mark in the NBA.
So, I’m not going to lay the points with them – even at home – against an Atlanta Hawks team that knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday without Young, Jalen Johnson and Kristaps Porzingis.
Porzingis is back for this game, and Johnson (questionable) may return to action as well. That would be a major boost for Atlanta, as it looks to move to 4-2 without Young in the lineup this season.
Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread as an underdog, and it’s 18th in the NBA in net rating while the Clippers are 23rd.
I’m fading L.A. as a two-possession favorite in this matchup.
Pick: Hawks +4.5 (-102 at DraftKings)
