Hawks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 24
The Orlando Magic played a barnburner in their season opener against the Miami Heat, putting up 125 points in a 125-121 win.
Not bad for a team that finished 27th in the NBA in offensive rating last year, right?
Now, Orlando remains at home for another divisional matchup, as it takes on the new-look Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young. The Hawks are coming off a season-opening loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, but they are expected to be one of the top teams in the East – along with Orlando – this season.
This matchup could go a long way later in the season to deciding the division winner and where these teams land in the Eastern Conference, and oddsmakers have the Magic set as 5.5-point favorites on their home floor.
Can Atlanta get back to .500 with an upset win?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s matchup.
Hawks vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +5.5 (-110)
- Magic -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +195
- Magic: -238
Total
- 228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hawks vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNSE, FDSNFL
- Hawks record: 0-1
- Magic record: 1-0
Hawks vs. Magic Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Nikola Djurisic – out
- Zaccharie Risacher – questionable
- Eli John Ndiaye – out
Magic Injury Report
- Moritz Wagner – out
Hawks vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
Note: These player prop suggestions were written before prop lines were released and are based on past player performance.
- Jalen Johnson OVER Points, Rebounds and Assists
Jalen Johnson finished the 2024-25 season averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, and he picked up right where he left off in the loss to Toronto, scoring 22 points while chipping in seven boards and eight assists.
He should be in line for a big game against an Orlando team that allowed 121 points to the Miami Heat – even though All-Star Tyler Herro missed the game for Miami.
Johnson can stuff the stat sheet in multiple ways, and he played nearly 35 minutes and took 13 shots and 10 free throws in Atlanta’s opener. He’s worth a look in this market on Friday.
Hawks vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
I entered this season high on the Hawks’ potential in the Eastern Conference, and I am not going to let one loss to Toronto change that.
While Orlando’s offense was extremely impressive against Miami on Wednesday, the team did not look great defensively, allowing 121 points to a squad without its best offensive player.
I think Atlanta matches up pretty well with the Magic, as it has wing defenders like Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Johnson and Nickeil-Alexander Walker to deal with Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner.
Atlanta is going to have to play better than it did on Wednesday (allowing 138 points), but I think it can cover this two-possession spread on the road.
Orlando was an 8.5-point favorite on Wednesday against Miami and failed to cover. The Magic also trailed at points in the fourth quarter, so there’s no guarantee that they will blow out Atlanta in this one.
As the Magic and Hawks both mesh with their offseason additions, I’ll take the points on Friday night.
Pick: Hawks +5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
