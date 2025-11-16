Hawks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 16
The Atlanta Hawks are off to a monster start without Trae Young, winning six of the eight games that star guard has missed with a knee injury.
Now, they find themselves as road favorites on Sunday against a Phoenix Suns team that is playing above expectations, going 8-5 through the first 13 games of the 2025-26 season.
Devin Booker and the Suns have been one of the best teams in the NBA at home this season, going 6-1 straight up, and they’ve won five games in a row.
Can they cover the spread as 1.5-point home dogs?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this matchup on Sunday night.
Hawks vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks -1.5 (-108)
- Suns +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hawks: -115
- Suns: -105
Total
- 228.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hawks vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 16
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Arizona’s Family Sports
- Hawks record: 8-5
- Suns record: 8-5
Hawks vs. Suns Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Nikola Djurisic – out
- Trae Young – out
- Jacob Toppin – out
- Eli John Ndiaye – out
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – out
- Jalen Green – out
Hawks vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dyson Daniels OVER 5.5 Assists (+109)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Daniels is a buy-low candidate in Phoenix:
Dyson Daniels came up short of this prop in the Atlanta Hawks’ last game, dishing out just three assists, but he’s still averaging 6.8 assists per game in nine games without Trae Young (including the game Young went down with a knee injury in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets).
Daniels has seven games with six or more dimes during that stretch, and he’s averaging 12.0 potential assists per game during that stretch.
The Hawks are facing a Phoenix Suns team that is 12th in the league in opponent assists per game, but this line has dropped from 6.5 to 5.5 for Daniels and is set at plus money. I think he’s a buy-low candidate after a down game his last time out.
Hawks vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Even though the Hawks are playing great basketball as of late, I’m betting on the Suns as underdogs at home.
Phoenix has a net rating of +15.0 at home (the fifth-best home mark in the league), and it’s covered the spread in seven of its home games.
Now, the Hawks are an impressive 5-3 against the spread on the road, but they have a net rating of just +3.4 in those games.
Phoenix has a defensive rating of 105.5 at home this season, and it ranks seventh in home offensive rating. The Suns have defied expectations, and I wouldn't be shocked if they pull off the “upset” in a pick’em scenario on Sunday.
Pick: Suns +1.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
