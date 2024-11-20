Hawks vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Steph Curry, Dyson Daniels)
The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back from Monday’s loss when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.
Atlanta has been one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA this season, and oddsmakers are expecting this to be a high-scoring game with the biggest total of Wednesday’s action.
So, here are two players that I’m looking to bet in the prop market tonight.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Warriors
- Steph Curry OVER 25.5 Points (-115)
- Dyson Daniels OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
Steph Curry OVER 25.5 Points (-115)
I broke down a pick for Curry in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – earlier on Wednesday:
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry only has four games (out of 10) where he’s cleared 25.5 points, but he has a great matchup on Wednesday night.
Golden State takes on the Atlanta Hawks, and both of these teams rank in the top five in the NBA in pace this season. Plus, Atlanta is in the bottom 10 in the NBA in defensive rating and allows the most 3-pointers per game (16.7) while allowing opponents to shoot 39.7 percent from deep.
Could there be a better matchup for the greatest 3-point shooter of all time?
Curry is coming off a 26-point game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and he’s 4-for-4 in this prop when he plays 30 or more minutes this season.
I’ll back the future Hall of Famer to have a big game on Wednesday.
Dyson Daniels OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
Dyson Daniels has attempted at least four shots from beyond the arc in all but two games this season, but he’s shooting under 30 percent from 3.
Despite that, I think he may be undervalued at 1.5 3-pointers made in this matchup since he’s made at least one 3-ball in four straight, putting up two in two of those games.
Golden State and Atlanta should play a fast-paced game with the total in this one all the way up at 239. With Daniels likely playing a ton of minutes to deal with Steph Curry, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him make multiple shots from deep tonight.
