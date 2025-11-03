Heat vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 3
The Los Angeles Clippers are undefeated at home in the 2025-26 season, but they’re just 3-2 overall heading into Monday’s matchup with the Miami Heat.
Miami is playing the second night of a back-to-back after a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. Miami has been shorthanded all season long, as Tyler Herro has yet to play in a game and Norman Powell has missed time with a groin injury.
Still, Miami is off to a better start than many expected, as it’s firmly in the mix in the Eastern Conference for a playoff spot with wins over the New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets after losing their opener to Orlando.
Oddsmakers have the Clippers favored at home, but can this veteran squad cover the spread after a dreadful 1-4 start against the number this season?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday's contest.
Heat vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Heat +8.5 (-120)
- Clippers -8.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Heat: +260
- Clippers: -325
Total
- 226.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Heat vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 3
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Heat record: 3-3
- Clippers record: 3-2
Heat vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Clippers Injury Report
- Jordan Miller – out
- Kobe Sanders – out
Heat vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. OVER 12.5 Points (-123)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on Jaquez to clear his points prop against the Clippers:
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is off to a great start this season, averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting 63.8 percent from the field. He’s coming off a monster game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, dropping 31 points on 16 shots.
Jaquez has 28, six and 31 points in his last three games, but he’s scored 13 or more points in five of his six matchups heading into tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
With Norman Powell (groin) banged up (he missed Sunday’s loss to L.A.), Jaquez should remain a focal part of the Miami offense off the bench.
The Heat forward is averaging 11.5 shots per game, taking at least 12 shots in all but two of his contests. He’s a steal at this number with Miami desperate for offensive options with Tyler Herro out.
Heat vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
The Clippers have covered the spread in just one of their five games this season, and I think they may be getting a few too many points in this matchup.
While Miami is now 3-3 through six games, it is 4-2 against the number and ranks fifth in the NBA in net rating. The Clippers, on the other hand, are just 18th.
Norman Powell was questionable for Sunday’s game with the Lakers, so there’s a chance he could play on the second night of a back-to-back after he was ruled out yesterday. That would be a major boost to a Miami offense that has been much-improved (compared to last season) early in the 2025-26 campaign.
With this spread pushing double digits, I think Miami is worth a bet, as the Clippers have won by seven, two and 27 in their three victories this season.
Pick: Heat +8.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
