Historic Trend Gives Celtics Massive Edge to Win NBA Finals Over Mavericks

The Boston Celtics are in a great spot to win the NBA Finals based on this historic trend and their latest odds.

Peter Dewey

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, and that puts them in some great company all time.

There have been 36 teams that have led 2-0 in the NBA Finals, and they are 31-5 straight up in the series all time. Not only that, but Boston as a franchise has a 43-1 record when leading 2-0 in a playoff series, only losing in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

The C's -- the finals favorite for most of the 2023-24 season -- are now -800 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the title this season heading into Game 3 in Dallas on Wednesday night.

Latest Odds to Win NBA Championship

  • Celtics: -800
  • Mavericks: +550

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Based on these odds, the Celtics have an implied probability of 88.89 percent to win the title this season. Dallas -- at +550 -- has just a 15.38 percent chance based on implied probability.

Even though Boston is going on the road in Game 3, I wouldn't be worried as a Boston bettor.

The C's are a perfect 6-0 straight up on the road in the playoffs, and Dallas is just 25-24 against the spread at home in the 2023-24 season.

Betting strictly on a historic trend isn't the best way to wager on a series, but this is a great sign for bettors that are holding a Celtics future. In fact, there is one bettor that wagered $215,000 on the Celtics to win the series prior to the start of the NBA Finals.

Boston is set as a slight underdog heading into Game 3 despite being 14-2 straight up this postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Peter Dewey

PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

