Hornets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
The final game of the regular season between the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets is a meaningless one, but that doesn't mean we can't or shouldn't bet on it.
The Celtics are locked in on the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference and the Hornets won't move in the standings at all, sitting in second last in the conference and third last in the NBA.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Sunday showdown.
Hornets vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Hornets +13 (-110)
- Celtics -13 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets +575
- Celtics -850
Total
- 213 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston
- Hornets record: 19-62
- Celtics record: 60-21
Hornets vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Moussa Diabate, F - Game Time Decision
- Miles Bridges, SF - Game Time Decision
Celtics Injury Report
- Kristaps Porzingis, C - Out
- Jaylen Brown, SG - Game Time Decision
Hornets vs. Celtics Player to Watch in Prop Market
- Jayson Tatum
One of the bright spots of the Hornets this season has been their perimeter defense. They rank eighth in the NBA in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. With that in mind, I'll take the UNDER on Jayson Tatum's three-point field goals made. It's also tough to predict just how many minutes Tatum will play with nothing to gain from the final game of the season.
Hornets vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
As I wrote above, the Hornets have one of the better perimeter defenses in the NBA. That's going to be key against a Boston team that shoots the three ball more than any other team. 53.6% of their field goal attempts come from beyond the arc, which is 6.7% more than any other team.
We also don't know how much the Celtics plan to play their starters as they prepare for the playoffs, and with nothing to gain in the regular season finale. That could work in the Hornets' favor, and while they may not win, their defense is good enough to cover this number.
Pick: Hornets +13 (-110)
