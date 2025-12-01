Hornets vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 1
The Charlotte Hornets pulled out a thrilling win on Saturday night, erasing a double-digit deficit in the final minutes to beat the Toronto Raptors in overtime.
Now, they look to earn another win on Monday against the lowly Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The Nets have just three wins this season, and they’re clearly tanking for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Charlotte has some solid young players in Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball, and it’s looking to make a push for a play-in spot in the East this season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this battle between two under .500 teams in the Eastern Conference.
Hornets vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hornets -4.5 (-110)
- Nets +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets: -185
- Nets: +154
Total
- 228.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Hornets vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 1
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hornets record: 6-14
- Nets record: 3-16
Hornets vs. Nets Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Pat Connaughton – out
- Josh Green – out
- Tre Mann – questionable
- Drew Peterson – out
- Tidjane Salaun – available
- Grant Williams – out
- KJ Simpson – out
Nets Injury Report
- Cam Thomas – out
- Noah Clowney – probable
- Haywood Highsmith – out
- Terance Mann – questionable
- Michael Porter Jr. – probable
- Nolan Traore – out
Hornets vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kon Knueppel OVER 15.5 Points (-118)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Knueppel is undervalued against Brooklyn:
Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel is off to a great start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Knueppel has scored 16 or more points in 13 of his 20 games this season, and he averaged 19.9 points on 14.7 shots per game in the month of November.
So, I’m shocked to see his points prop three points lower than his season average in a winnable game on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Brooklyn is just 29th in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and Knueppel scored 11 points on just six shots in his NBA debut against them in October.
I think the rookie is criminally undervalued in this market, and he’s still maintained a solid role on offense when LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are in the lineup. Knueppel has 20 or more points in five of his last seven games, so I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s hovering around that number again on Monday.
Hornets vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
The Nets have yet to win a game at home this season (0-9), and they have a net rating of -12.5 at Barclays Center, which is the 29th-best home net rating in the league.
Brooklyn has struggled mightily on both ends of the floor, ranking 29th in the league in defensive rating and 24th in offensive rating. Meanwhile, the Hornets are on a two-game winning streak and have jumped up to 22nd in the league in net rating.
While Charlotte is just 1-8 on the road this season, I think this is a spot to bet on it to win with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller both expected to play on Monday.
Brooklyn is just 3-6 against the spread at home this season, and the Hornets are by far the more talented team, especially with Cam Thomas still out of the lineup for the Nets.
I’ll back Charlotte to win a third game in a row on Monday.
Pick: Hornets Moneyline (-185 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
