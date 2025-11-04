Hornets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 4
It’s been a nightmare start to the 2025-26 season for the New Orleans Pelicans, who have a negative 18.7 average point differential and an 0-6 record.
To make matters worse, New Orleans moved its first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft (unprotected) to land Derik Queen in the back end of the lottery in the 2025 NBA Draft. So far this season, Queen is averaging just 7.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game.
Now, the Pelicans host the Charlotte Hornets, who are coming off a blowout win over the Utah Jazz, on Tuesday night. Charlotte is 3-4 in the 2025-26 season, and it’s hoping to get LaMelo Ball (ankle) back in action after he missed Sunday’s back-to-back.
The Pelicans have been terrible this season, going 1-4-1 against the spread and they’re the only winless team in the Western Conference.
Can they turn things around at home?
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this interconference matchup on Tuesday.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +2.5 (-108)
- Pelicans -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +120
- Pelicans: -142
Total
- 237.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Hornets vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hornets record: 3-4
- Pelicans record: 0-6
Hornets vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – questionable
- Brandon Miller – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Josh Green – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- Tidjane Salaun – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Zion Williamson – questionable
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Yves Missi – questionable
- Trey Alexander – out
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Hunter Dickinson – out
Hornets vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- LaMelo Ball OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-129)
Ball is questionable tonight, but I like his rebound prop if he’s able to play on Tuesday. I shared why in today’s best NBA props for SI Betting:
This season, LaMelo Ball is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game across six games, although he did miss Charlotte’s win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday due to an ankle injury.
Ball is listed as questionable on Tuesday night, but he could be worth a look in the prop market if he plays. The Hornets guard has six or more rebounds in five of his six games this season, grabbing at least seven in every game since he had just two in Charlotte’s opener.
The former first-round pick is also averaging 10.7 rebound chances per game and is now taking on a New Orleans team that is 29th in the league in rebounding percentage and 26th in opponent rebounds per game. I’m buying Ball to have a big game on the glass – if he’s able to go – on Tuesday.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
Bettors may want to wait and see if Ball is officially ruled in or out for this matchup, but the Hornets made quick work of the Utah Jazz without him on Sunday anyway.
Now, they’re taking on a New Orleans team that has the worst average point differential in the NBA and ranks last in net rating, 27th in offensive rating and 29th in defensive rating this season.
The Pelicans have been awful, and there’s a chance that they could be without a key player with Zion Williamson listed as questionable for this game.
New Orleans is not only 0-6 straight up, but it’s covered the spread just one time all season as well. Meanwhile, the Hornets are 4-3 against the spread and are 16th in the league in net rating through seven games.
I’ll continue to fade this Pelicans team that seemingly has no chance to make the playoffs in the loaded Western Conference.
Pick: Hornets +2.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
