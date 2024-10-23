Hornets vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NBA Opening Night
The Houston Rockets took a major step in the 2024-25 season, going .500 and nearly making the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.
Houston is hoping to take the next step this season, and it invested heavily in its young core, extending the contracts of guard Jalen Green and center Alperen Sengun on Monday.
Now, the Rockets open up the regular season against the Charlotte Hornets, who are coming off a down season where star guard LaMelo Ball appeared in just 22 games.
Can new head coach Charles Lee push the Hornets into contention for a play-in tournament spot?
It starts with Ball’s health, but second-year wing Brandon Miller is a candidate to make a leap after he averaged over 17 points per game as a rookie.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this season-opening matchup.
Hornets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +7.5 (-115)
- Rockets -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +225
- Rockets: -278
Total
- 229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Hornets record: 0-0
- Rockets record: 0-0
Hornets vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Mark Williams – out
- Josh Green – questionable
- DaQuan Jeffries – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams -- questionable
Hornets vs. Rockets Key Players to Watch
Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Miller: The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Miller had a massive rookie season, averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3. While the Hornets are heavily reliant on LaMelo Ball’s health, Miller is a candidate to take a step as the team’s best player in the 2024-25 season.
Houston Rockets
Alperen Sengun: Rockets big man Alperen Sengun signed a five-year, $185 million extension on Monday, setting some major expectations for him in the 2024-25 season. Last season, Sengun came on as one of the better young bigs in the league, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
Hornets vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
Charlotte only won 21 games last season, but it was 7-15 with Ball in the lineup and 14-46 without him.
Houston was one of the best teams against the spread in the NBA last season, but was that more of a product of the Rockets being undervalued entering the season? It could be.
I don’t mind taking the points in this season opener with Ball in action.
Lee should bring a new energy to this young roster, and the return of Ball and addition of Josh Green significantly lifts the Hornets floor.
This spread may be a little too wide — even if Houston continues to build on a strong 2023-24 season.
Pick: Hornets +7.5 (-115)
