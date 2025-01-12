Hornets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 12
The Charlotte Hornets haven’t played since Jan. 7 against the Phoenix Suns since their games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were postponed due to tragic wildfires in Los Angeles.
Now, the Hornets are back in action on Sunday in Phoenix for their second and final matchup with the Suns this season. Charlotte knocked off the Suns as a home underdog on Jan. 7, but oddsmakers have favored Kevin Durant and company in this matchup.
Phoenix picked up a second straight win on Saturday night, beating the lowly Utah Jazz, and it’s just one game below .500 in the 2024-25 campaign.
With Bradley Beal moving to the bench, the Suns are hoping to find lineup combinations that get them back into the playoff picture in the Western Conference.
Can they take down an eight-win Charlotte squad tonight?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, some players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup.
Hornets vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hornets +7 (-110)
- Suns -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +235
- Suns: -290
Total
- 224 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 12
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hornets record: 8-27
- Suns record: 18-19
Hornets vs. Suns Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Suns Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hornets vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Brandon Miller OVER 17.5 Points (-130)
After a few games were postponed for Charlotte, I think former No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller could be in line for a big game tonight, and I shared why in today’s NBA Best Bets column:
Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller has been solid in his second NBA season, averaging 21.2 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.
While I’d love to see Miller’s field goal percentage increase, the former No. 2 overall pick is averaging a whopping 18.3 shots per game – more shots than his points prop is set at on Sunday.
Over his last 16 games, Miller has cleared 17.5 points 14 times, averaging 24.4 points per game over that stretch. Phoenix has been one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA as of late, ranking 22nd in the league in defensive rating for the season.
I’ll buy Miller after the Hornets had an extended period off due to their games in Los Angeles getting postponed.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER 7.5 Assists (+100)
With Bradley Beal moving to the bench, Devin Booker has an even bigger playmaking role in the Phoenix offense – and he’s delivering as of late.
Over his last six games, Booker is averaging 9.0 assists per game, clearing this prop on five occasions. Now, he faces a Charlotte team that is 18th in defensive rating and 15th in opponent assists allowed per game.
Overall, Booker is averaging 6.9 assists on 12.0 potential assists per game this season.
Hornets vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
There are a few trends in Charlotte’s favor entering Sunday’s contest.
First off, the Hornets have actually done a solid job against the spread as road underdogs, going 9-5 despite the fact that they’ve won just two of their 16 road games in the 2024-25 season.
In addition to that, the Suns are just 2-5 against the spread on the second night of back-to-backs this season. While Phoenix can’t afford to rest Devin Booker or Durant with it sitting at one game under ,500, it’ll be important to check the Suns’ injury report before betting on this matchup.
The Suns are also an NBA-worst 13-24 against the spread this season.
As bad as the Hornets have been over their last 10 games (1-9 straight up), they only have a net rating that is three points worse per 100 possessions than the Suns over that same stretch.
I’ll take the points in this matchup.
Pick: Hornets +7 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.