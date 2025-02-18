Houston vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 18
The best team in the Big 12 is set to face-off against one of the worst on Tuesday night when No. 5 Houston hits the road to take on Arizona State.
The Sun Devils are just 3-11 in conference play and enter today's game having lost five straight contests. Unless something crazy happens tonight, Houston should have no problem racking up a 22nd win, but can the Cougars cover the double-digit spread? Let's take a look.
Houston vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Houston -11.5 (-115)
- Arizona State +11.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Houston -800
- Texas Tech +550
Total: 134.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Houston vs. Arizona State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Desert Financial Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Houston Record: 21-4
- Arizona State Record: 12-13
Houston vs. Arizona State Best Prop Bets
Houston Cougars
J'Wan Roberts OVER 6.5 Rebounds (+105) via BetMGM
Houston is one of the best rebounding teams in the country and now the Cougars will face one of the worst in Arizona State. The Sun Devils rank 240th in rebounding percentage grabbing just 48.8% of rebounds. They've been even worse in that department in their last three games, grabbing just 41.7% of rebounds. J'Wan Roberts leads Houston in rebounds per game at 6.4 so I love the OVER 6.5 at plus-money that's available tonight.
Houston vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
This is a matchup nightmare for Arizona State. The Cougars are one of the best defensive teams in the country and they should be able to eat this Arizona State squad alive. Houston ranks first in all of college basketball in defensive efficiency and 14th in opponent turnovers per possession.
Forcing turnovers is going to be a big story for tonight's game as Arizona State ranks 259th in turnovers per possession, coughing the ball up on 18.1% of their possessions.
That turnover stat leads me to extra scoring chances per game, which is heavily lopsided in Houston's favor. The Cougars lead the country in extra scoring chances per game at +9.7, which is +1.2 more than any other team. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils average -3.2 extra scoring chances per game, which ranks 307th.
If Houston gets that many more offensive chances than Arizona State, the Sun Devils are going to have to have their best shooting day of the season to hang in this game. I don't think that's going to happen, so I'll lay the points with Houston.
Pick: Houston -11.5 (-115 via BetMGM Sportsbook)
