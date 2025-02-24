Houston vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 24
Houston and Texas Tech meet for a second time this season after one of the best games of the season, a thrilling overtime Red Raiders upset win at Houston.
The Cougars have been among the best teams in college basketball all season, but Texas Tech has a claim to being the second-best team in the Big 12 this season. The Red Raiders win in Houston may stand as the best win of conference play across the country, but can it back it up at home and complete a season sweep?
This game is lined tight, who has the edge? Let’s break it down below.
Houston vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Houston: -1.5 (-106)
- Texas Tech: +1.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Houston: -118
- Texas Tech: -102
Total: 131.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Houston vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Monday, February 24th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Houston Record: 23-4
- Texas Tech Record: 21-6
Houston vs. Texas Tech Best Prop Bets
Houston
Milos Uzan OVER 10.5 Points (+100)
Uzan has continued to emerge as the Cougars’ best ball handler and a necessary floor spacer for the sharp-shooting Big 12 leaders. The Oklahoma transfer has scored in double figures in nine of the last 10 games and is shooting nearly 43% from beyond the arc in Big 12 play.
However, Uzan isn’t over-leveraged on his three-point shooting, shooting about 53% on twos against Big 12 opponents. He is highly efficient from all over the floor while also handling the ball more than every player on the roster.
Against Texas Tech, he was limited to only 10 points, but since then has averaged about 15 points this season.
Uzan will be on the floor and have the ball enough to get over this mark, it also doesn’t hurt that Texas Tech is bottom 3 in Big 12 opponent free throw rate this season, where the 71% free throw shooter can score a few to help get over the total.
Texas Tech
JT Toppin UNDER 16.5 Points (-125)
Toppin was ejected from the Red Raiders' win at Houston after just four minutes of action, so we can’t glean much from the first meeting, but this matchup doesn’t suit him all that well to fill it up as a scorer.
The Houston defense is as good as any in the country at defending the interior, and while Toppin is a capable three-point shooter, he’s taking about one per game on average. Toppin is a rim-running big man, but the Cougars are allowing the 41st-highest three-point rate and are third in two-point percentage allowed.
In a game that may turn into a defensive battle and feature limited possessions, I’ll key in on Toppin’s under.
Houston vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
This total is up four points from the first meeting, which did go to overtime resulting in a high-scoring 82-81 final, but was tracking towards the over the entire way.
The reason why I’m going back to the over yet again is because of each team's physicality. These are two of the bottom four teams in opponent free throw rate in Big 12 play as the team has been prone to sending the opponent to the charity stripe in droves.
After a physical first meeting that featured 61 free throws (the end game and extra session inflated that number), I believe that we see a healthy amount of whistles in this one.
On top of that, Texas Tech does have the ability to contend with the physical Houston defense that allows the highest three-point rate in Big 12 play. Texas Tech hoists from distance and is an elite perimeter shooting team, 14th in three-point percentage. Further, with the likes of Elijah Hawkins manning the rock, the team has the ball handling to offset the aggressive Cougars defense.
The over has adjusted, but not enough for this particular matchup. I’ll back the over on Monday night.
PICK: OVER 131.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
