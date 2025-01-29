Houston vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 29
After one of the craziest wins of the season against Kansas over the weekend, Houston is on the road again to face West Virginia.
In a rematch from an early January meeting, Houston will look to further its unbeaten Big 12 record against West Virginia, who has been up-and-down in league play. How will the Mountaineers handle a second meeting against the Cougars?
We have you covered with everything you need to bet on this Big 12 clash.
Houston vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Houston: -8.5 (-102)
- West Virginia: +8.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Houston: -375
- West Virginia: +295
Total: 122.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Houston vs. West Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Houston Record: 17-3
- West Virginia Record: 16-4
Houston vs. West Virginia Key Players to Watch
Houston
J’Wan Roberts: The big man continues to be the engine behind the elite Cougars two-way attack. He had 24 points and nine rebounds with five assists in the team’s thrilling come from behind effort against Kansas, and now draws a matchup against West Virginia in which he had 22 points earlier this month.
West Virginia
Javon Small: Small did a ton of the heavy lifting against Houston in the first meeting, scoring 13 points to go with eight assists. In Big 12 play, he has continued to see his usage spike as Tucker DeVries continues to miss time. He has scored at least 13 in every league game and has upped his assist rate to 36%, the third highest in conference play.
Houston vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick
It’s a tough ask for the Cougars to turn around after the double overtime thriller at Kansas, but this matchup suits the road favorites nicely.
The Cougars can bludgeon the vulnerable West Virginia interior that has been destroyed at the rim all season that has fallen to 13th in two-point field goal percentage allowed in Big 12 play. With Roberts operating out of the post and a willing passer, Houston should be able to run its preferred offense.
On the other end, the loss of DeVries looms large as the team has put a ton of usage on Small, who will be up against it against the Big 12’s best turnover defense in Houston. Further, West Virginia will be rushed on the boards, ranking last in offensive rebounding rate in Big 12 play according to KenPom.
While the situational angle plays into the home underdog, who has already beaten Iowa State in Morgantown this season, I believe the schematic edge makes me bullish on Houston to cover.
PICK: Houston -8.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.