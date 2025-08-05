How Potential Jordan Addison Suspension Impacts Vikings' 2025 Win Total Projection
Could the Minnesota Vikings see one of the more dramatic year-to-year win total swings in recent NFL history?
It's quite possible with the team changing quarterbacks from Sam Darnold to 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, but more than that is at play.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings are "bracing" for a three-game suspension for star wideout Jordan Addison, who was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has 19 touchdown catches over his first two NFL seasons.
"A looming issue at Vikings camp is Jordan Addison's availability to start the season," Fowler wrote. "My sense after asking around is the Vikings are bracing for roughly a three-game suspension for Addison, who in July pleaded no contest to a lesser charge to resolve a 2024 DUI citation. The team's projection is based in part on the league's recent precedent for three-game suspensions for DUI-related offenses."
Losing Addison would be a major blow to the Vikings' offense early in the season, and it would give McCarthy one less weapon on the field to help his transition to the NFL. McCarthy did not play in the 2024 season after suffering a torn meniscus in the preseason.
So, how could Addison's potential suspension impact the Vikings' in the win total market?
After winning 14 games in the 2024 season and nearly taking the NFC North division title, the Vikings are projected to be right around .500 in the 2025 campaign. At DraftKings Sportsbook, they are -155 to record over 8.5 wins, but they are +105 to record more than 9.5 wins. So, it seems oddsmakers are pegging them to finish with a 9-8 record in the 2025 campaign.
That would be a five-win drop from their 14-3 mark in 2024.
Addison appeared in 15 games in the 2024 season, and the Vikings went 12-3 in those matchups. While they'd still have Justin Jefferson to lean on in the passing game, Addison also helps open things up for Jefferson in the offense.
One of the reasons the Vikings are so dangerous is that they aren't a one-man show in the passing game.
To open the 2025 season, Minnesota will play the Chicago Bears (on the road), Atlanta Falcons (at home), and Cincinnati Bengals (at home). At DraftKings, the Vikings are set as 1.5-point underdogs against the Bears, 4.5-point favorites against the Falcons, and 1.5-point favorites against the Bengals.
If Addison is suspended, it's quite possible that the Bengals line could flip to Joe Burrow and company being favored in that matchup.
Either way, Minnesota's win total, division, and Super Bowl odds are worth monitoring as the offseason goes on. Right now, the Vikings are +2800 to win Super Bowl LX and third in the odds to win the NFC North at +320.
