How to Bet on Tiger Woods at the 2024 British Open (Will He Make the Cut?)
It's hard to believe that it's the week of a major tournament and few people are talking about Tiger Woods.
The 15-time major winner will tee it up at Royal Troon, competing in all four majors for the first time since 2019 and for only the second time since then in the British Open.
Let's take a look at his full odds sheet for the week and then I'll dive into how we should bet on the golf legend.
Tiger Woods odds at the 2024 British Open.
- To win: +20000
- Top 5: +4000
- Top 10: +1600
- Top 20: +600
- Top 30: +320
- Top 40: +180
- To make the cut: (Not yet released)
- To miss the cut: (Not yet released)
Woods's odds to win this week sit at 200-1, which is an implied probability of 0.5% and, to be honest, those odds are generous. His odds to finish in the top 40 are +180, an implied probability of 35.71%. We will update this article when his odds to make the cut become available.
Woods did not compete at the Open in 2016, the last time it was held at Royal Troon. He did tee it up here in 2004 and 1997, finishing T9 and T24.
Will Tiger Woods make the cut at the 2024 British Open?
At this point of Tiger's career, there's only one way to bet on him and that's whether or not he'll make the cut. He managed to do so at the Masters before eventually finishing 60th, last amongst all who made the cut. He failed to make the cut at both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. At the latter, he missed by just two strokes.
The last time he teed it up at the Open was in 2022 at St. Andrews. He missed the cut by nine strokes, sitting at 9 over after 36 holes.
There has been little to convince us we'll see any other result this week. Injury issues aside, Tiger's game hasn't been sharp when he's competed this season. His irons are wayward and he doesn't have the short game to make up for it.
Not only do his injuries impact him during competition, but they're also not allowing him to practice enough to get into the form he needs to be in to hang with the world's best.
We can likely start putting the dream of one more Tiger win to rest. If you can stomach it this week, you should consider wagering on him to miss the cut once again.
