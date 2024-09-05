Huge Packers Super Bowl Bet With Million-Dollar Payout Just Dropped
Major Super Bowl bet alert!
One bettor at Hard Rock Bet placed $55,000 on the Green Bay Packers to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season, right before their season opener on Friday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
If the Packers complete the feat and win Super Bowl 59, this bettor would win over $1 million!
Safe to say, they'll be rooting for a win in Week 1 in Brazil.
Green Bay is expected to contend this season, but it isn't one of the first teams in the opening Super Bowl odds. Eight teams, including three NFC teams, have better odds than the Packers to win Super Bowl 59.
Super Bowl Odds for 2024 NFL Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kansas City Chiefs: +500
- San Francisco 49ers: +600
- Baltimore Ravens: +1000
- Detroit Lions: +1200
- Cincinnati Bengals: +1300
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1400
- Houston Texans: +1600
- Buffalo Bills: +1600
- Green Bay Packers: +1800
- New York Jets: +1900
Still, there are plenty of reasons to like the Packers this season, even though they are ninth in the current odds to win the Super Bowl.
It starts with quarterback Jordan Love, who honestly may have been the best QB in the NFL down the stretch of the 2023 regular season. Over his last eight regular season games, Love threw for 2,150 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just one interception, leading the Packers to a 6-2 record.
He then followed that up with a strong postseason, completing 63.3 percent of his passes and totaling five passing scores in two games. If Love can pick up where he left off in 2023, he should be an MVP candidate in 2024.
Not only that, but the Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys (the No. 2 seed) on the road in the playoffs last season as the No. 7 seed in the NFC. I don't think it's out of the question that the Pack could win the NFC North, and that would certainly improve their odds in this market.
Plus, Green Bay's offense is one of the youngest in the league, with core players like Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, and Dontayvion Wicks. The depth -- and youth -- should keep the Pack amongst the best-scoring teams in the league in 2024.
If you want to tail this bettor's pick, DraftKings currently offers slightly better odds for Green Bay to win it all. If Love comes through, he will not only go down as yet another great Packers quarterback to win a Super Bowl, but he'll have won this bettor a ton of cash as well.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.