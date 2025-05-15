Hurricanes vs. Capitals Prediction, Odds and Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 5
The Carolina Hurricanes have the No. 1 Eastern Conference threat on the ropes after taking both games in Raleigh to grab a 3-1 series deficit heading back to Washington, D.C. for Thursday’s Game 5.
Now with an opportunity to head back to the Eastern Conference Final for the third time in seven seasons, Rod Brind’Amour’s Hurricanes are favored to silence Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals after a memorable season.
Let’s dive into my prop pick and a prediction for Game 5 between the Metropolitan Division foes.
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Odds, Puck Line and Total
Puck Line
- Hurricanes -1.5 (+152)
- Capitals +1.5 (-188)
Moneyline
- Hurricanes (-170)
- Capitals (+140)
Total
- OVER 5.5 (+100)
- UNDER 5.5 (-122)
Hurricanes vs. Capitals How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Hurricanes lead 3-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Best NHL Prop Bet
- Andrei Schvechnikov to Record 3+ Shots on Goal (-144 at FanDuel)
Andrei Schvechnikov has been leading the Hurricanes throughout the playoffs in conjuring offensive opportunities with seven goals off 32 shots through nine games.
He’s hit the three-shot mark in six of those games and three of the four games in this series. Schvechnikov ranks No. 10 overall in these playoffs in shots on goal per 60 minutes and is No. 14 overall in shots per game average at 3.6 via MoneyPuck.
Schvechnikov uses the aggressive Hurricanes forecheck to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Prediction and Pick
This series hasn’t been as competitive as many expected, but I can’t say I’m surprised given this Hurricanes group’s deep playoff experience together dating back to 2019. The Capitals rode the back of Alex Ovechkin’s magical year and transformed from a pretender in last year’s playoffs to the Eastern Conference’s top seed.
They still retain a shot to turn things around, especially at home, where they’ve been dominant all season. Despite underwhelming 5-on-5 play so far that has favored the Hurricanes in all four games of this series, Washington has a strong track record on home ice, and Carolina has had its share of road struggles.
Goalie Logan Thompson has also performed significantly better at home in the playoffs, posting a .955 save percentage compared to .873 on the road.
The Caps are in a tough spot down 3-1, but this is an ideal spot for a bounce-back. The home-ice advantage and Thompson’s splits suggest worthwhile underdog trust in backing Washington with their season on the line.
Pick: Capitals (+140 at FanDuel)
