Hurricanes vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Best NHL Prop Bet for East Final Game 3
After two games of this Eastern Conference Final, it’s not the matchup we had projected — or hoped.
The Carolina Hurricanes now must head to Sunrise, Florida, for Game 3, down 0-2 after getting tagged for five goals to none on Thursday. The Panthers haven’t skipped a beat of focus since flattening the Maple Leafs in Game 7, busting loose for three goals in the third period against Carolina in Game 2.
The Panthers’ Cup pedigree is on full display in their most defining time of the year, and once down to them in a game — or series, it’s a steep climb back to ground level.
Can the Hurricanes muster that kind of momentum? Or will this Eastern Conference Final result in the same way it did when these two teams met in 2023: a Florida sweep?
Let’s take a look at the odds, a prop and prediction for Game 3.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Odds, Puck Line and Total
Puck Line
- Hurricanes +1.5 (-215)
- Panthers -1.5 (+172)
Moneyline
- Hurricanes (+126)
- Panthers (-152)
Total
- Over 5.5 (+110)
- Under 5.5 (-134)
Hurricanes vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 24
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Florida 2-0
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Best NHL Prop Bet
- Andrei Svechnikov Anytime Goal Scorer (+250 at FanDuel)
This Hurricanes lineup is too experienced, poised, and deep not to have something to show for in a game that could all but end their season.
Of that talent, I’m looking for the Canes’ goals leader in Andrei Svechnikov, to provide offense in Game 3. He has eight scores throughout 10 games of the playoffs and is No. 2 overall in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in expected goals with a total of 6.7.
He left off on a three-game scoring streak against the Caps until Florida came to muzzle the Canes to two goals in two games.
The Panthers have limited Svechnikov to only one shot in these two games. He’s the team’s enforcing net-front and high-danger presence, and per Natural Stat Trick, the Hurricanes are outchancing the Panthers in high danger scenarios 16-13.
He's reflecting significant value at +250 to score in Game 3 in contrast to his usual prices.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
Like Rod Brind’Amour said after the Hurricanes were swept by the Panthers two years ago, the games could have gone either way. A 5-0 score is not a coin flip, but according to Natural Stat Trick, the Panthers have been dominated by the Canes in 5-on-5 shot attempt differential throughout both games so far.
No surprise considering how weak Carolina’s power play was in the regular season, but the Panthers’ power play efficiency has paid dividends in the series. What the Hurricanes do wield is the penalty kill to hold Florida’s rush on the man advantage, killing penalties at an 82.9% rate.
It’s not like Florida is bullying the Hurricanes along the boards, either — both games have been split in who led in hits.
Frederik Anderson is the top goaltender remaining in expected goals saved above average with 7.8 — the No. 2 overall standing. I’m looking for him to return to Earth in Game 3 and keep what should be another intense 60-minute puck battle.
We're betting on the game script rather than the outcome here as Carolina's quiet 5-on-5 prowess is primed to come out in the wash sooner than later in a series where Florida is cashing on chances.
Pick: 60 Minute Tie (+320 at FanDuel)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.