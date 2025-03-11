Idaho vs. Montana Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Big Sky Championship Semifinal
If you're looking for late-night sweat, look no further than the Big Sky semifinal showdown between Idaho and Montana. The winner of the game will advance to Wednesday's championship game against whichever team wins the earlier game between Northern Colorado and Montana State.
Idaho is fresh off an upset against an upset against Portland State on Monday night. Can they keep the momentum going into tonight's showdown? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Idaho vs. Montana Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Idaho +10.5 (-110)
- Montana -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Idaho +425
- Montana -600
Total
- OVER 153.5 (-105)
- UNDER 153.5 (-115)
Idaho vs. Montana How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 11
- Game Time: 11:30 PM EST
- Venue: Idaho Central Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- Idaho Record: 14-18 (8-10 Conference)
- Montana Record: 23-9 (15-3 Conference)
Idaho vs. Montana Key Players to Watch
Idaho
Kristian Gonzalez: The Idaho guard is the team's leading scorer, averaging 11.5 points per game, and he was the hero of the Monday night upset against Portland State. He put up 24 points, four rebounds, and an assist in the 80-70 victory. The Vandals will need him to put together a similar performance tonight.
Montana
Money Williams: Not only does Money Williams lead the team in points, averaging 13.5, but he's also the team leader in assists with 3.1 per game. Idaho will have to find a way to slow him down if they want to upset the Grizzlies tonight.
Idaho vs. Montana Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to target the total and bet the OVER, despite it already being set at a high number.
This game is an OVER bettors dream. It features two great shooting offenses who also struggled on the defensive side of the court. Montana is the best shooting team in the conference, ranking 26th in the country in effective field goal percentage. Idaho is respectable in that area as well, coming in at 112th in that stat.
On the other side of things, Montana ranks 286th in defensive efficiency while Idaho ranks 340th.
Let's sit back and root for points in this semifinal showdown.
Pick: OVER 153.5 (-110) via BetMGM
