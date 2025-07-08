Iga Swiatek vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Quarterfinal (Swiatek Favored to Make Semifinals)
Aryna Sabalenka is the odds-on favorite to win Wimbledon, but Iga Swiatek has the best chance to steal the Grand Slam victory from her grasp. DraftKings Sportsbook has her listed second on the odds list to win it all at +400.
If she wants to do exactly that, she'll first need to get past Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup on Wednesday.
Iga Swiatek vs. Liudmila Samsonova Odds
Moneyline
- Iga Swiatek -275
- Liudmila Samsonova +220
Total Games
- 21.5 (Over -125/Under -110)
Iga Swiatek vs. Liudmila Samsonova How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Time: 8:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Iga Swiatek: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
The 24-year-old has continuously struggled at Wimbledon, making it past the fourth round and into the quarterfinals just once in her five appearances, but she seems to have figured out how to handle the grass this year.
She defeated Polina Kudermetova in the opening round of this year's event but then needed three sets to defeat Caty McNally, despite being a massive favorite. She bounced back from that struggle by defeating Danielle Collins and Clara Tauson in the third round and the Round of 16.
Liudmila Samsonova: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Liudmila Samsonova has already posted her best Grand Slam finish in her career. The 27-year-old has made it to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time, with her previous best finishes being Round of 16 appearances at the French Open and U.S. Open.
Her biggest win of the tournament thus far was a victory against No. 16 Daria Kasatkina in the third round. She has also defeated Maya Joint, Yuliia Starodubtseva, and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro along the way.
Iga Swiatek vs. Liudmila Samsonova: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Iga Swiatek is set as the -275 favorite in this match. If you translate those odds to implied probability, she has a 73.33% chance of advancing to the semifinals.
These two have played against each other four times in their career, with Swiatek winning all four matches. The latest win came in the Round of 16 at the 2024 U.S. Open with Swiatek beating her 6-4, 6-1.
I think Swiatek is going to run away with this one. I was skeptical about her chances coming into this event based on her Wimbledon history, but it's clear she has figured out this surface and is playing at an elite level. She has dropped just one set through her first four matches, and I don't think she's going to drop one against an overmatched Samsonova.
Pick: Swiatek Win in Straight Sets (+100) via DraftKings
