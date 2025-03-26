Illinois State vs. Cleveland State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for CBI Championship
It’s Championship Wednesday in the CBI as a pair of mid-major programs look to end their season on a high note.
Cleveland State and Illinois State have each outclassed the competition en route to the title game, setting up what should be a compelling matchup, evident in the tight point spread.
Which way should we bet the CBI title game? We have you covered below!
Illinois State vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Illinois State: -2.5 (-108)
- Cleveland State: +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Illinois State: -138Cleveland State: +115
Total: 141.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Illinois State vs. Cleveland State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 26th
- Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ocean Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Illinois State Record: 21-14
- Cleveland State Record: 23-12
Illinois State vs. Cleveland State Key Players to Watch
Illinois State
Chase Walker: The sophomore big man has continued to be the best player in the CBI, scoring a combined 47 points with 17 rebounds and four assists against Presbyterian and Incarnate Word. Will Cleveland State have the frontcourt to keep a lid on Walker, who is anchoring the impressive Redbirds' offense?
Cleveland State
Tevin Smith: The veteran wing had a quiet effort against a short-handed Florida Gulf Coast team on Tuesday, scoring only eight points with four rebounds and two assists, but will look to lead the team to a title on Wednesday. He is averaging nearly 14 points per game with four rebounds and two assists per game.
Illinois State vs. Cleveland State Prediction and Pick
I like this matchup for the heavy ball pressure unit of Cleveland State, who can out-execute Illinois State in the halfcourt to cover the small spread.
The Vikings are top 10 in the country in turnover rate, but have been vulnerable against teams that can generate second chances. However, Illinois State sends back most of its team on defense, ranking 323rd in offensive rebounding rate, offsetting Cleveland State’s bottom 35 mark in defensive rebounding percentage.
The Vikings bolster an elite isolation defense, which is where the Redbirds generate most of their offense, while also doing a good job of contesting the perimeter, a key cog for ISU’s unit.
On the other side, Cleveland State is reliant on getting to the rim, which can be there against a shaky interior defense of Illinois State that also won’t expose the Vikings' shaky ball handling. Cleveland State is 252nd in limiting turnovers, but Cleveland State is 222nd in generating them.
With this game likely coming down to Illinois State getting hot from the perimeter, I’ll take the more reliable team in Cleveland State to cover.
PICK: Cleveland State +2.5 (-112, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.