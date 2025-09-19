Illinois vs. Indiana Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 4
The Big Ten is loaded with undefeated teams early in 2025, and a pair of Midwest powerhouses will face off at Memorial Stadium this weekend. Illinois will visit Indiana as a 6.5-point underdog on Saturday, and both teams are looking to improve to 4-0.
The Fighting Illini and Hoosiers are coming off blowout wins against lesser FBS programs. Neither team has beaten a Big Ten opponent, so coming out on top could have major significance in the season-long conference standings.
Are you looking to find the best prop offerings available ahead of the game? Here’s our breakdown for the best options ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Illinois vs. Indiana
- Kaelon Black Over 58.5 rushing yards (-114)
- Fernando Mendoza 3+ passing touchdowns (+164)
Kaelon Black Over 58.5 rushing yards
Black and Roman Hemby have seen their carry numbers drop with each week this season. Black, however, is the Hoosiers’ leading rusher with 217 rushing yards and a score on 34 carries. He’s notched more carries than Hemby in back-to-back games and can earn more exposure with Lee Beebe Jr. out for the year with a season-ending leg injury. He notched 17carries for 92 yards and a score in Indiana’s toughest game of the season, and Hemby hasn’t reached the end zone just yet. The two could receive a similar workload, and Black has been the more productive back so far.
Fernando Mendoza 3+ passing touchdowns
Mendoza didn’t throw for a touchdown in his season opener against Old Dominion, but has been on a tear since then. Indiana’s quarterback has tossed nine touchdown passes in his last two games while completing 82 percent of his passes. Indiana has a strong rushing attack, but has tended to end its drives through the air. I don’t expect Mendoza’s backup to get any work in what could be a closer game, and the Hoosiers have thrown 12 passing touchdowns to six different players. Mendoza is primed to stay on a roll this weekend.
