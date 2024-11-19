Indiana vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
In the marquee matchup of Week 13, Indiana will look to continue its undefeated season against the National Championship favorite Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Hoosiers, one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the country, will head to Columbus to try and pull off its biggest win yet, a victory over the loaded Buckeyes. Ohio State has emerged as a dominant outfit that has significantly more talent than the Hoosiers, but Indiana has enjoyed a special season in Curt Cignetti’s first year at the helm.
Does IU have another big win that can almost assuredly lock up a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff?
Indiana vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Indiana: +12.5 (-104)
- Ohio State: -12.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Indiana: +385
- Ohio State: -520
Total: 52.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Indiana vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 23rd
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Indiana Record: 10-0
- Ohio State Record: 9-1
Indiana vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Indiana
Kurtis Rourke: Rourke has played two games since his thumb injury, and after a sterling three quarters to finish against Michigan State in which he tossed four touchdown passes with 263 yards, he struggled against Michigan, passing for only 206 yards with an interception on a season-low 60% completion percentage. Facing an even better defense at Ohio State, can the Hoosiers find answers through the air?
Ohio State
Jeremiah Smith: Indiana has faced one team inside the top 50 in EPA/Pass this season in Washington, who out-gained the Hoosiers in the game (Indiana did start backup quarterback Tayven Jackson in that one). So, with a serious step up in talent, can Smith show out against this Hoosiers secondary? The freshman has made waves all season long with 49 catches for 865 yards and nine touchdowns, including several highlight plays.
Indiana vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
This is the toughest test of Indiana’s season, which hasn’t faced a team that has a clear edge on both sides of the ball, on the road as well.
The Hoosiers have built up an undefeated resume with a sturdy defensive line and a dynamic passing game, but the team will be out-matched all across the field as the Buckeyes have several blue chip prospects that have a ceiling that the veteran, transfer-laden group of Indiana doesn’t have.
The cracks in the armor are starting to show for Indiana, who faced an elite defense for the first time in Week 11, Michigan, and posted an EPA/Play of -0.24, which would be 11th percentile when compared to games last season.
If Ohio State is going to shut down this Indiana offense, I believe the team can eventually break through on offense.
The Buckeyes are dynamic across the field, and while the Hoosiers' defensive line can hold up at times, the group hasn’t seen a running back group like TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, who anchor the nation’s sixth-best offense in terms of EPA/Rush.
By running well, it will set up downfield opportunities for the Buckeyes to get Smith, Emeka Egbuka, and Carnell Tate involved in the passing game.
There is a severe talent gap in this one that it feels like a matter of time before Ohio State breaks it open, and likely doesn't let up.
PICK: Ohio State -12.5
