Indiana vs. Oregon Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 7

Two top-10 teams will battle it out at Outzen Stadium this weekend and both of them are looking to maintain their perfect records. No. 7 Indiana will visit No. 3 Oregon on Saturday and the Ducks are 7.5-point home favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Both teams in this matchup should be well rested following a bye week, but the pressure is on for the Hoosiers. Indiana has no signature wins this season and beating a Ducks team that’s flying high after knocking off Penn State at Beaver stadium in their latest outing will be difficult.
Oddmakers expect Oregon to win comfortably, but there are still plenty of enticing prop bet options worth attacking.
Best Prop Bets for Indiana vs. Oregon
- Dierre Hill Jr. over 45.5 rushing yards (-114)
- Fernando Mendoza under 19.5 rushing yards (-114)
Dierre Hill Jr. over 45.5 rushing yards
Oregon doesn’t appear to have a true lead back at this point in the season, but Hill made his case to win the job in his team’s win over Penn State. The freshman paced the Ducks with a season-high 10 carries for 82 yards against the Nittany Lions.
He’s averaging 10.4 yards per carry in 2025 and has gone over this total twice this year on just five carries. A larger workload will give him a clear path to blow by that figure on Saturday. Indiana’s defense is good, but hasn’t been tested by an elite offense yet.
Oregon is averaging an impressive 7.3 yards per play and has thrived on the ground. The Ducks are averaging 6.3 yards per rush as a team and that figure makes Hill’s over enticing in an expanded role.
Fernando Mendoza under 19.5 rushing yards
Mendoza’s legs aren’t his greatest strength, but he is willing to use them to extend plays or move the chains when called for. He’s tallied 20 or more rushing yards four times this season against lesser competition. Getting free won’t be as easy against the Ducks.
Mendoza was held to a season-low four rushing yards against No. 17 Illinois this season and his production could be similar against his second ranked opponent of the year. He’s grown a lot since his freshman season with Cal, but recorded -12 rushing yards in his first and only road game against Oregon in 2023.
The Ducks are giving up just 4.0 yards per play to opposing teams this season.
