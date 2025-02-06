Indianapolis Colts 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Oddsmakers Not Counting on Leap for Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Colts couldn’t find much consistency this season as injuries played a big role in the team missing the postseason.
Can the team find the right system for Anthony Richardson and build forward in 2025? The former first round pick has shown promising upside at times, but other times have failed to stay on track.
However, the upside of Richardson, coupled with star running back Jonathan Taylor gives the team a high ceiling if it can click under head coach Shane Steichen.
In a volatile AFC South, can the Colts get on track and compete with the likes of the Texans? Oddsmakers aren’t counting on it just yet, here’s where the Colts odds stack up as we get ready for Super Bowl 59 and the offseason.
Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl 60 Odds
- Indianapolis Colts: +6500
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Colts Not Expected to Contend for Super Bowl 60
The Colts have a young quarterback its likely going to pair with Taylor as it continues to build around Richardson, but the team is limited a bit in terms of assets.
While the team has a first round pick at No. 14, the Colts are 18th in the NFL in salary cap going into the offseason. The Colts are right at the league average in terms of salary cap space, and can use some help at the likes of tight end and in the secondary, but there will be a ton of competition around Indianapolis.
Meanwhile, the Texans will continue to be the division favorite while the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans each are in the midst of a rebuild. While the Colts are further along, the team is being priced the same as the Jags in the Super Bowl Futures market.
Can Richardson take a leap in his third year, and stay on the field to ensure the Colts can get into the mix in a competitive AFC?
Oddsmakers aren’t counting on it just yet.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
More NFL Betting Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.