Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavs vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has popped up on the team's injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Jokic is listed as probable with a wrist injury, a sign that he should be good to go for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.
Denver has been bit badly by the injury bug this season, as Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun are both out for significant periods with soft tissue injuries. The Nuggets are still off to a 14-5 start, but they can't afford to lose Jokic with those two players already out.
Denver is a double-digit favorite at home in this Western Conference clash, another sign that the three-time league MVP will suit up on Monday. Jokic has not missed a game this season despite being listed on the injury report a few times.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for Jokic in this matchup.
Best Nikola Jokic Prop Bet vs. Mavericks
Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (-110)
Jokic has been a triple-double machine this season, picking one up in 10 of his 19 games while averaging 28.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game.
Dallas actually has one of the better defenses in the NBA -- fourth in defensive rating -- but there are a ton of reasons to bet on Jokic to have a big game.
First off, Dallas is 28th in the NBA in opponent rebounds and 26th in rebounding percentage this season, partially due to the fact that it's one of the worst offensive teams in the league. Jokic only has four games where he's failed to grab double-digit boards this season, and he's averaging a whopping 20.7 rebound chances per game.
When it comes to the passing aspect of this prop, Jokic has 10 or more assists in 13 of his 19 games, averaging 18.8 potential assists per game. Dallas is fifth in opponent assists per game this season, but Jokic is averaging nearly 11 per night.
Lastly, he's scored over 10 points in every game this season, so that leg of the triple-double bet shouldn't be of worry. With so many players banged up for Denver, Jokic is worth a look in this prop just about every night.
