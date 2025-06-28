Inter Miami vs. PSG Prediction, Odds, Best Bet for FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are set as massive underdogs against Champions League winner PSG in the first knockout round of the FIFA Club World Cup.
It’s a tall task to believe the MLS-based club is ready to compete against the elite of Europe, but it should be an entertaining game with plenty of goals and opportunities to make some smart bets.
That Inter Miami made the knockout round was a bit of a win already. They earned a comeback win over Porto and two ties in the round-robin stage to secure their spot in the knockout round, the only MLS team to advance.
They’ve been spotty in MLS competition but have played better in this event. Now they face a team that embarrassed Inter Milan, 5-0, in the CL finals and has found their footing as this tournament has progressed.
For Messi, this will be a match against his former team, PSG, and his former manager, Luis Enrique, who managed Barcelona for part of Messi’s time there. Inter Miami players Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also played under Enrique at Barca.
Let’s get into the betting odds for this match as well as our prediction below. All odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. The game is Sunday June 29 at noon ET.
Inter Miami vs. PSG Odds
Moneyline
- PSG: -600
- Inter Miami: +1000
- Draw: +650
Total
- 3.5 goals: OVER -118, UNDER -118
Inter Miami vs. PSG Prediction
In a match like this where one team is a prohibitive favorite, I tend to look first at the total as a spot to attack. In this case, the 3.5 number gives me pause. PSG’s defense can be suffocating, as exivdenced by keeping a clean sheet in four of its last five matches and holding Premier League runner-up Arsenal to one goal in two matches during the CL semifinals.
This game, however, I don’t think they’ll be giving it their all. This club championship, afterall, is a bit of a made up event with no real prestige to speak of. It’s also a bit of a friendly situation with four Inter Miami players having been coached by PSG’s manager.
PSG, meanwhile, should have no problems scoring on a suspect Inter Miami defense that could be overhelemed by all the options PSG can implment on offense. They know this game will get plenty of attention because of Messi and I’m sure they’re interested in showing the world how large the gap is between them and the MLS squad.
Best Bet: OVER 3.5 goals (-118)
Prediction: PSG 4, Inter Miami 1
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.