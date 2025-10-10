Iowa State vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
Colorado might have a chance to pull off its biggest win of the season this weekend. The Buffaloes will host No. 22 Iowa State on Saturday as 3.5-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook as the Cyclones look to rebound from their first loss of the season.
Colorado blew a 14-point lead in a second straight contest against TCU last week and will look to avoid breaking down in the back half of its Week 7 matchup. Iowa State will be looking to start strong after falling into a 17-0 first-quarter hole against Cincinnati over the weekend.
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup.
Iowa State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa State: -3.5 (+100)
- Colorado: +3.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Iowa State: -150
- Colorado: +125
Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Iowa State vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 11
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Iowa State Record: 5-1
- Colorado Record: 2-4
Iowa State vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
Iowa State
Rocco Becht: Becht did everything he could against Cincinnati by reaching season highs in passing yards (314) and rushing yards (22) en route to a loss. He threw for two touchdowns and ran in two additional scores. He didn’t have his most accurate performance of the year, but did his best to keep pace with the Bearcats’ offense. His dual-threat abilities might have to measure up to Kaidon Salters in this game.
Colorado
Kaidon Salter: Salter made a huge difference against TCU with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, but made costly mistakes by throwing a trio of interceptions against the Horned frogs. Colorado has had a chance to win all of the games Salter hasn’t turned the ball over in this season. Strong decision making from the quarterback can open the door for an upset.
Iowa State vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams have been particularly good against the spread this season. The Cyclones have covered in three of their six games while the Buffaloes have covered in two of their six games in 2025. Home-field advantage could tip the scales for Colorado, though.
Iowa State is 0-2 against the spread when playing at the opposition’s field and has only covered away from home at a neutral venue against Kansas State in its season opener. Colorado is 2-1-1 against the spread at Folsom Field and can build on nearly knocking off No. 18 BYU in Week 5.
The Buffaloes’ odds to cover are strong, but there’s too much value in taking them on the moneyline here to pass it up. Colorado has won five straight matchups against Iowa State at home.
PICK: Colorado moneyline (+125 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
