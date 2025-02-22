Iowa State vs. Houston Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 22
The top two teams in the Big 12 meet on Saturday afternoon in hopes of positioning themselves for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Houston has been the team to beat in the Big 12 since entering a year ago, and will now face a quality Iowa State team that is on a four game winning streak and eager to notch its best win of the season.
In a battle between two of the best teams in the country, who has the edge? Let’s break it all down below!
Iowa State vs. Houston Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa State: +8.5 (-106)
- Houston: -8.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Iowa State: +315
- Houston: -410
Total: 133.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Iowa State vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 22
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Iowa State Record: 22-5
- Houston Record: 22-4
Iowa State vs. Houston Key Players to Watch
Iowa State
Tamin Lipsey: In order to get past Houston, you need sound ball handling. The Cougars furious defense is as well equipped as any to take the ball away from opponents, and it’ll be on Lipsey to handle the rock in order to set up the Cyclones offense on the road. He was up and down against Houston last season, two of which were wins, averaging nine points to go with four assists.
Houston
LJ Cryer: The veteran forward continues to lift up this Houston offense, fresh off an 18-point outing against Arizona State in which he hit four 3-point shots. Cryer has made at least three 3s in six straight games. On the year, he is shooting about 41% from deep.
Iowa State vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
Houston is an elite unit on both sides of the ball, but I do think Iowa State can keep this game competitive and cover the big point spread.
First off, Iowa State covered in two of the games against Houston last season and pushed the other one, meaning that head coach TJ Otzelberger has had a beat on Kelvin Sampson’s group, and this is his best team in Ames by a good bit.
Both defenses are among the best in the country and its no different in conference play where the two teams are tops in turnover rate. While the Cougars have the best offense in Big 12 play, according to KenPom, I actually think this matchup may suit Iowa State a bit better with its group of ball handlers including Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert.
Iowa State has been able to offset a slight downturn in shooting with an elite ability to get to the free throw line, second in Big 12 free throw rate. The Cyclones offense has been prone to turnovers and must be careful against Houston’s defense, but the team can avoid getting run off the floor with its top 30 nationally free throw rate.
Houston shuts down the opposing offense en route to its victories, but it does play a slow style that leads to few possessions. In this case, Iowa State has the defense to hold up and the path to points to keep this game tight.
PICK: Iowa State +8.5 (-108, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
