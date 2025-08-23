Iowa State vs. Kansas State Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 0
The 2025 college football season kicks off in Dublin with Farmageddon, a rivalry game that rarely feels like a season opener.
Iowa State enters with the nation’s stingiest pass defense, a unit that suffocated short routes and forced mistakes all last fall.
Kansas State, meanwhile, leans on quarterback Avery Johnson, who accounted for more than 3,300 yards of offense last season and now directs a Wildcat attack aiming for Big 12 contention.
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa State +3.5 (-108)
- Kansas State -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Iowa State (+132)
- Kansas State (-160)
Total
- Over 50.5 (-110)
- Under 50.5 (-110)
Iowa State vs. Kansas State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Iowa State Record: 0-0
- Kansas State Record: 0-0
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Final Score Prediction
Kansas State can control the trenches in this game, particularly against a Cyclone front that last season could be worn down by a steady rushing attack. The Wildcats ran well even in last year’s 29-21 loss, and with Dylan Edwards returning as the Rate Bowl MVP and averaging 7.4 yards per carry in 2024, the ground game should keep the chains moving. Avery Johnson’s dual-threat ability forces defenses to account for his legs, which will soften Iowa State’s top-ranked pass coverage and open lanes in the second half. Iowa State still has the backfield punch of Carson Hansen and Abu Sama, but the loss of two NFL-caliber receivers makes its offense less balanced and more predictable. The Wildcats’ ability to limit turnovers — something that doomed them last year — is a decisive factor.
Final Score Prediction: Kansas State 28, Iowa State 23
