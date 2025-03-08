Iowa State vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 8
Iowa State is still hunting for its early season consistency with the Big 12 Tournament right around the corner.
Despite better health, the Cyclones are still a volatile unit at the moment, fresh off a double overtime home loss to BYU. The team is on the road on Saturday in its regular season finale against Kansas State, who stunned Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum last month by 19 points.
Can ISU avenge the loss and cover as road favorites? Let’s break it down.
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa State: -4.5 (-110)
- Kansas State: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Iowa State: -205
- Kansas State: +180
Total: 140.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Iowa State vs. Kansas State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8
- Game Time: 1:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Iowa State Record: 22-8
- Kansas State Record: 15-15
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Key Players to Watch
Iowa State
Tamin Lipsey: The Iowa State guard scored 20 points in the first meeting, essentially the only player he played decently for the Cyclones in the stunning loss on Feb. 1 to Kansas State. He has upped his efficiency from the field this season while in turn being more of a shot taker than creator for the Cyclones. How will this change play out as the Cyclones look to find its footing ahead of the postseason?
Kansas State
Dug McDaniel: The Michigan transfer has had an up-and-down season for Kansas State, but was at his best against Iowa State, scoring 20 points to go with five assists. However, McDaniel’s inefficient play has been an anchor for the Kansas State offense as he is shooting only 38% from the field as the team’s highest usage player.
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
Kansas State had one of its best offensive games of the season against Iowa State’s typically elite defense in the first meeting. The Wildcats made half of its three-point shots while getting to the line 21 times.
With the Wildcats humming on offense in that game, it came on one of ISU’s worst offensive outputs of the year, shooting 32% on two-point shots against a Kansas State defense that is outside the top 100 in field goal percentage allowed near the rim. It’s even more of an aberration given that the Cyclones are top 10 in field goal percentage near the rim, per Haslametrics.
Ultimately, I’m going to trust the season long numbers that point to Iowa State getting on track, even on the road. The team has the edge in terms of winning the shot volume battle with the Wildcats ranking as a bottom third team in rebounding percentage and its inability to get to the free throw line themselves.
I’ll pounce on buying the dip against Iowa State in this one.
PICK: Iowa State -4.5 (-110, available at DraftKings Sportsbook)
