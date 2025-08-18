Iowa State vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 0
Iowa State brings the nation’s top pass defense to Dublin in the Week 0 opener, a unit virtually impenetrable on short routes, while Kansas State counters with muscular, veteran physicality in its trenches.
The Wildcats lost their way late last year but return dual-threat QB Avery Johnson, fresh off a 2,700-yard passing and 600-yard rushing campaign.
It’s a heavyweight feel right out of the gate, where cohesion meets history in the Farmageddon rivalry renewed on foreign soil.
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa State +3.5 (-120)
- Kansas State -3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Iowa State (+126)
- Kansas State (-152)
Total
- Over 49.5 (-114)
- Under 49.5 (-106)
Iowa State vs. Kansas State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
- Game Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Iowa State Record: 0-0
- Kansas Record: 0-0
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Key Player to Watch
Avery Johnson, Quarterback – Kansas State
Kansas State’s dual-threat quarterback who ranked among an exclusive five FBS players last season with at least 2,700 passing yards and 600 rushing yards should be a fun target to follow in the season’s opening action. He threw 25 touchdowns through the air and added seven more on the ground — an uncommon blend of arm and legs that presents a strategic nightmare for any defense. Iowa State’s pass defense was stellar last year, limiting K-State targets to just 43% completions — though Johnson showed last November he can still carve them up through the air and on the ground.
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
While Iowa State’s pass defense is lethal and its ground game offers balance behind Hansen and Sama, Kansas State’s physicality up front and Johnson’s dual-threat ceiling give them my blessing in this spot.
The Wildcats are also co-favorites to win the Big 12 this year, reinforcing how the market views their upside under continuity from coach Klieman and Johnson’s return.
Expect a back-and-forth affair with momentum swings, but K-State’s tempo, execution and Johnson’s dynamic flair should be enough to cover against Iowa State.
Pick: Kansas State -3.5 (-102 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.