Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
Illinois’ tailspin has continued and the team is in desperate need of a reprieve on Tuesday night against a floundering Iowa team.
The Fighting Illini, once viewed as the top threat to win the Big Ten, are now scrambling to find any sort of form ahead of the Big Ten Tournament in a few weeks as the team has been crushed by injuries, illnesses and straight up dismal shooting. The team has dropped four of the last six ahead of a matchup against Iowa.
There is no denying the talent on the Illinois roster, evident in the lofty point spread, but can the team find its footing back at home?
Here’s our betting preview.
Iowa vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa: +10.5 (-108)
- Illinois: -10.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Iowa: +440
- Illinois: -610
Total: 170.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Iowa vs. Illinois How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: State Farm Center
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Iowa Record: 15-12
- Illinois Record: 17-11
Iowa vs. Illinois Key Players to Watch and Best Prop Bets
Iowa
Peyton Sandfort: The veteran forward is the Hawkeyes most potent offensive threat as he is playing his best basketball of the season of late. He has scored 20 or more in three of the last four games and is a willing rebounder for the Hawkeyes who are down their best rebounder Owen Freeman for the rest of the season. Sandfort has grabbed at least six rebounders in five of the last six.
Illinois
Kasparas Jakucionis OVER 4.5 Assists (-148)
Jakucionis has been up-and-down in Big Ten play, battling an arm injury early on and failing to lift the struggling Fighting Illini offense.
However, he should have a soft landing spot to dice up the Iowa defense on Tuesday night. The freshman is an elite ball handler who is devastating in the pick-and-roll and should have little issue finding open shooters against Iowa’s Big Ten worst defense in terms of effective field goal percentage.
The Hawkeyes defense is an assist funnel as well, allowing the fourth highest assist rate in Big Ten play, so Jakucionis should get plenty of chances as long as the perimeter shooters knock them down.
Even throughout the team’s struggles, Jakucionis has produced, averaging just under five assists per game.
Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
The Illinois offense has been riddled with injuries and poor shooting. The team is taking 3-point shots at the 31st highest rate in the country, but checks in 330rd in 3-point percentage. However, the team is so talented at other key factors of offense, like finishing around the rim and generating second chances that the group is still 18th in KenPom’s offensive efficiency metric.
The group may never find its 3-point shot this season, but the group is still built to blow teams out with its fast pace and ability to dominate the boards. Against a team like Iowa, who is devoid of depth and over-leveraged on its fine shot making, the Fighting Illini should get back to its winning ways.
Iowa is a top 20 3-point shooting team, but Illinois has the necessary length to funnel teams inside where it shuts off the interior for opponents, ninth nationally in two-point field goal percentage.
Further, the Hawkeyes are outside the top 300 in offensive rebounding rate and can’t stop foes in transition, so expect the likes of Jakucionis to push it ahead and jump-start the struggling Illinois offense.
This is setting up for a big win for the home team, I’m comfortable laying the points despite a three game losing streak.
PICK: Illinois -10.5 (-112, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
