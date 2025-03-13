SI

Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big Ten Tournament Second Round

Iain MacMillan

Illinois is a double-digit favorite against Iowa in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.
Illinois is a double-digit favorite against Iowa in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Iowa Hawkeyes got by Ohio State on Thursday and have earned the right to take on Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

The Fighting Illini are the No. 25 ranked team in the country, but they enter their conference tournament in the seven spot. They're a true dark-horse contender, but they have a long road ahead of them if they want to win the Big Ten tournament crown.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this second round showdown.

Iowa vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

  • Iowa +10.5 (-118)
  • Illinois -10.5 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Iowa +375
  • Illinois -500

Total

  • OVER 165.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 165.5 (-105)

Iowa vs. Illinois How to Watch

  • Date: Thursday, March 13
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • How to Watch (TV): BTN
  • Iowa Record: 17-15 (7-13 Conference)
  • Illinois Record: 20-11 (12-8 Conference)

Iowa vs. Illinois Best Prop Bets

Iowa Best Prop Bet

This game is a matchup between one of the best rebounding teams in the country and one of the worst. Iowa ranks 322nd in rebounding percentage, while Illinois ranks eighth. That could lead to Josh Dix struggling to rack up many boards as a guard. I'll take the UNDER on his rebounding total of 3.5.

Illinois Best Prop Bet

  • Ben Humrichous OVER 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (+115) via BetMGM

Ben Humrichous is the three-point specialist for Illinois, leading the team in three-pointers made this season with 60. He's going to be in a great position to hit a few from beyond the arc against an Iowa team that ranks 191st in opponent three-point field goal percentage. He went 2-of-2 from three in his last game against Iowa.

Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick

Iowa is a fantastic shooting team, ranking 13th in the country in effective field goal percentage, but their poor defense and abysmal rebounding could cost them against an Illinois team that thrives in those two areas.

Illinois ranks 68th in college basketball, while Iowa comes into this game ranking 293rd in that stat. Shooting can only take a team so far as we saw when these two teams last played each other just a couple of weeks ago when Illinois won by 20 points.

I expect a similar outcome in today's second round showdown.

Pick: Illinois -10.5 (-102) via BetMGM

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting