Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big Ten Tournament Second Round
The Iowa Hawkeyes got by Ohio State on Thursday and have earned the right to take on Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.
The Fighting Illini are the No. 25 ranked team in the country, but they enter their conference tournament in the seven spot. They're a true dark-horse contender, but they have a long road ahead of them if they want to win the Big Ten tournament crown.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this second round showdown.
Iowa vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Iowa +10.5 (-118)
- Illinois -10.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Iowa +375
- Illinois -500
Total
- OVER 165.5 (-115)
- UNDER 165.5 (-105)
Iowa vs. Illinois How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Iowa Record: 17-15 (7-13 Conference)
- Illinois Record: 20-11 (12-8 Conference)
Iowa vs. Illinois Best Prop Bets
Iowa Best Prop Bet
- Josh Dix UNDER 3.5 Rebounds (-120) via BetMGM
This game is a matchup between one of the best rebounding teams in the country and one of the worst. Iowa ranks 322nd in rebounding percentage, while Illinois ranks eighth. That could lead to Josh Dix struggling to rack up many boards as a guard. I'll take the UNDER on his rebounding total of 3.5.
Illinois Best Prop Bet
- Ben Humrichous OVER 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (+115) via BetMGM
Ben Humrichous is the three-point specialist for Illinois, leading the team in three-pointers made this season with 60. He's going to be in a great position to hit a few from beyond the arc against an Iowa team that ranks 191st in opponent three-point field goal percentage. He went 2-of-2 from three in his last game against Iowa.
Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
Iowa is a fantastic shooting team, ranking 13th in the country in effective field goal percentage, but their poor defense and abysmal rebounding could cost them against an Illinois team that thrives in those two areas.
Illinois ranks 68th in college basketball, while Iowa comes into this game ranking 293rd in that stat. Shooting can only take a team so far as we saw when these two teams last played each other just a couple of weeks ago when Illinois won by 20 points.
I expect a similar outcome in today's second round showdown.
Pick: Illinois -10.5 (-102) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!